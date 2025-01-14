Karan Brar and Josie Totah spark romance rumors with Viral TikTok

Josie Totah, who came out as a trans man in 2018, referred the buzz to be a joke, highlighted that they’re not being involved in any romantic interest.

Previously ‘Jessie’ stars, Karan Brar and Josie Totah are now the latest sensations after a funny TikTok video with both of them went viral. Since fans of the two noticed that Brar was hugging Totah and both shares a kiss in the clip, many assumed that they are in a romantic relationship. The chemistry that was seen in the video turned the discussion around their relationship status with each other and that is why the search terms “Karan Brar Josie Totah” got so popular.

But the actors themselves did not leave any room for debates because they mentioned that the video was only made for fun when they were with friends. In a follow-up TikTok video, Josie Totah, who came out as a trans man in 2018, referred the buzz to be a joke, highlighted that they’re not being involved in any romantic interest.

Josie then wrote in her caption, “They always said I was dating my best friend turned husband, well my friend and I took it a step further and became business partners too…We are two platonic best friends who danced a little too close to the sun.”

Similarly, Karan Brar chimed in, sharing on his Instagram stories, “It was a joke,” before denying that they ever aimed to deceive the internet.

Nevertheless, there are still many doubts, and fans were surprised by the organic chemistry between them as seen in the viral clip. This light-hearted snapshot has fans speculating their romance once again from Disney Channel’s ‘Jessie’. For Josie Totah Jessie, fans will remember her as Stuart Wooten who had a thing for Skai Jackson’s role, Zuri Ross and Karan Brar’s role of Ravi Ross, Zuri’s funny brother.

Even as the rumours were false there is no doubt that the duo carries a great chemistry and their capacity to generate moments that go viral is an aspect that fans can never get tired of. On or off the Disney channel, Karan Brar and Josie Totah remain part of their fan’s screen time, maintaining the Disney albatross in its multiple forms.