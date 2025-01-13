One Nation Music Festival 2025: A grand success, showcases diverse musical talent

The One Nation Music Festival of Antigua and Barbuda launched on Saturday, concluded on a successful note. Held from 11th – 12th January, 2025 at Antigua Recreation Grounds, the festival delivered an unforgettable evening of entertainment to all the attendees, keeping the crowd electrified and immersed in the magical experience.

The spectacular two-days festival celebrated the vibrant culture, rich music and traditions of the twin-island nation. The celebration of culture and harmony attracted thousands of attendees, uniting Antigua and Barbuda with the world through the power of music.

Line-up of artists that performed at One Nation Music Festival

The two-day event offered an electrifying lineup of international and regional stars, blending genres and bringing together the best of music and culture featuring, reggae, pop, dancehall, soca, gospel and Bouyon. The artists that performed at Day 1 included, Tian Winter, Asher Otto, Barrington Levy, Burning Flames, Claudette Peters, Empress, Kid Fresh, Young Vice and Triple K.

The headliner of Day 1 Shenseea brought the house down with an electrifying performance. With hit after hit, she had the crowd singing along, turning the stage into an unforgettable musical frenzy. The legendary Barrington Levy and his band also delivered a soulful reggae experience, captivating the audience with every note and leaving everyone wanting for moved.

Asher Otto and Itchy Feet Band also took the audience of One Nation Music Festival on a captivating journey through the smooth sounds of soft rock, delivering performance like no other. Being the youngest soca artists – Young Vice, Hope Serrant Empress and KiD Fresh hit the stage with thrilling performances. Their energy and vibes were absolutely unmatched, grooving the audience dance to their tunes.

Meanwhile, on the Day 2, the festival shifts to a gospel celebration, headlined by Grammy-winning artist Donnie McClurkin, marking his return to Antigua after 13 years. Donnie McClurkin delivered a rooted emotional and moving praise and worship performance, touching the hearts of everyone present in the audience. Additional performers included, Roxy, Rasheed Walker, Robin, John Mark Wiggan, Beverly Danvers, and Shawn Joseph, alongside Nigerian minister Tim Godfrey and Trinidadian Blessed Messenger.

Antigua Recreation Ground crowded with thousands of attendees

The One Nation Music Festival attracted thousands of attendees and immersed them in two nights of pulsating rhythms. With a stellar lineup and an electric atmosphere, the festival offered a night of magic and memories to all the attendees.

Shedding light on the successful execution of the first-ever One Nation Music Festival, the organizers called it a huge step and an incredible platform for the aspiring and local musicians to showcase the gospel music they’ve had specially commissioned from composer Benjamin Pope for this event.