Chris Dehring takes over new role as CEO of Cricket West Indies

Chris Dehring expressed his delight at being selected as the new CEO of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

Chris Dehring has officially taken charge as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cricket West Indies on Monday. He is all set to start on a new journey of innovations and strategies, aiming to strengthening the cricket structure of the country, enhancing commercial opportunities, and deepening engagement with players, fans, and stakeholders from across the region.

Dehring is selected from a competitive pool of over fifty (50) applicants representing Europe, Australia, Afghanistan, India, and the Caribbean. He was welcomed by CWI President, Dr. Kishore Shallow, Vice President Azim Bassarath, and Chief Operating Officer Lynford Inverary at the CWI Headquarters at Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Chris Dehring aimed at leading Windies team towards progress

Chris Dehring expressed delight on his selection as the new CEO of CWI. He shed light on the significance of West Indies Cricket, stating that it more than just a sport. He described the Windies Cricket as a symbol of resilience, and excellence which has united several of generations together from across the region.

Chris further promised to take on his role as new CEO with utmost sincerity, aiming to mark remarkable progress in the team. He aimed at building the foundation in order to embrace modern realities, reigniting competitive spirit and ensuring West Indies Cricket is remembered and celebrated for its future not just past.

Dehring past achievements

Chris Dehring was the founder of the first sports television broadcaster of the Caribbean, SportsMax. He changed the region’s media landscape by showing several global events such as the FIFA World Cup and the NBA. Dehring was also the Managing Director and CEO of ICC Cricket World Cup 2007, when he delivered one of the most successful sporting events in the history of the Caribbean region.

His leadership also resulted in the construction of around 10 state-of-the-art stadiums, the introduction of groundbreaking fan experiences such as The Mound party stand at Sabina Park. Under his leadership, several programmes were implemented as like the Shell Cricket Academy and Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket.

Under his guidance, the ICC World Cup 2007 tournament registered several record-breaking revenues and global viewership. This major revenue played a significant role in enhancing the overall reputation of the Caribbean as a world-class cricketing destination.

CWI President on appointment of Chris Dehring

The President of Cricket West Indies, Dr. Kishore Shallow emphasised on the appointment of Chris Dehring as a new CEO. The President appreciated Shallow for his experience, determination and passion. He added that Dehring’s understanding for cricket will guide the West Indies Cricket through the major transformation both on and off the field.

President Shallow said that journey of Dehring will not be easy as it would require bold decisions, fresh and innovative perspectives. However, he expressed confidence on Chris, stating his guidance would play a huge role in leading the West Indies Cricket towards the better and brighter future.