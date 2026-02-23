Trinidad man shot dead in Bamboo Settlement after Carnival Fete

He was killed in an early morning attack outside Naafa’s Pizza, hours after attending the Last Jam Carnival fete.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 36-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday, February 22, 2026, in an early morning attack that occurred in Bamboo Settlement, shortly after when he attended Last Jam Carnival fete.

The victim has been identified as Curtis Pierre, also known as “Bird,” resident of Gopaul Avenue, Diego Martin.

According to police reports, the incident occurred at around 1: 00 a.m., outside Naafa’s Pizza at the corner of Ramnarine Drive, Bamboo #3, just hours after the victim Pierre attended a Carnival fete.

Preliminary investigation claimed that the victim was returning back after attending Last Jam Carnival fete at the Hasely Crawford Stadium before heading to Bamboo, where he stopped by a shop to buy some food items.

During which, some armed assailants approached him where they attacked him and shot him multiple times following which he attempted to flee the scene in order to save his life and ran towards the roadway while holding the pepper sauce bottle but collapsed.

After that the armed suspects fled the scene in a vehicle in an unknown direction. The nearby people who witnessed the incident then contacted the police officers and notified them about the killing. On arrival the officers noticed the pool of blood on the roadway, where the victim was lying lifeless.

The district medical officers checked the victim and officially pronounced him dead at the scene and also ordered to transport his body to the mortuary for post-mortem examination. Since then, the officers launched an investigation into the matter and immediately processed the scene.

During the investigation, the investigators recovered both spent and live rounds of high-calibre and 9mm ammunition, to what police believe that multiple firearms may have been used in the attack.

Investigators also recovered the victim's personal items including a broken wristwatch, his one shoe and a bottle of pepper sauce. Witnesses who contacted the officers, also told them during the investigation that “they have seen a vehicle speeding away from the scene shortly after the gunfire erupted.”

Authorities claimed that the circumstances surrounding the attack and killing are unclear and investigators are still investigating the matter to know the reason behind the ambush. Officers urged the residents to share information about the suspects, if they have any.