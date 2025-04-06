Trinidad and Tobago: Teenager's pregnancy sparks debate on consent, netizens react

The pregnancy of a teenager in Trinidad and Tobago has sparked a heated debate on consent, with netizens reacting strongly.

6th of April 2025

A 13-year-old secondary school girl from Trinidad and Tobago who was reported to have been raped by a student in a classroom on Valentine’s Day 2025, is now pregnant. The netizens reacted to the incident differently and slammed the girl for blaming the boy in order to hide the pregnancy from the parents. 

According to the reports, this incident of rape took place at the E Block on the 2nd floor of the school, located within the Central Division. The girl reported to her parents about the incident, narrating that she was pulled into the third classroom by a 15-year-old Form 3 boy known to her. 

While blaming the boy, the girl noted that the 15-year-old teenager forced himself to have sex with her. The report was also made to the police on Tuesday, 1st April, 2025. The identity of the teenager has not been disclosed yet by the authorities. 

Netizens slammed girl for faking mutual sex to rape 

The netizens who reacted to the incident have different opinions, stating that the girl is trying to create a false narrative by misleading the situation with a claim of rape. As an individual wrote, “That didn't happen in no Classroom. Many parents today allow their Teenager Daughter Boyfriends to come in their Bedroom. She is surely hiding something and lying to blame the boy because she can't hide the pregnancy, and also, why wait till so long after to report this alleged rape.”

Another user wrote, “Kinda fishy, she supposed to report the incident the same day not 6 weeks after.” “Since February 14th and now coming forward to make a report. Them young girls like too much man. Well u get ur grades,” said another individual. 

Netizens highlighted the importance of sex education among teenagers 

Meanwhile some netizens supported the girl and raised an alarm about the increasing cases among students. They therefore, acknowledged the authorities and urged them to take proactive measures such as conducting seminars and workshops in order to guide the students about the importance of sex education. 

That is why most girls don't report rape, even if it's happening in the home. Because most of the time people blame them for being the perpetrator and not the victim. Authorities need to wake up and take some action on such issues,” said one user. Another wrote, “This has been happening in a lot of school, there is a need to stop all this. Students go to study not to get harassed.”

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Dominica to welcome 10,000 visitors this week with 6 cruise arrivals, promising unforgettable experiences

Dominica to welcome 10,000 visitors this week with 6 cruise arrivals, promising unforgettable experiences

19th of November 2024

PM Roosevelt Skerrit engages with students from Baroness Patricia Scotland Primary School. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

PM Roosevelt Skerrit engages with students from Baroness Patricia Scotland Primary School

25th of May 2024

Dr Ernest Hilaire launches Saint Lucian Carnival, fosters creativity &amp; economic condition. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Minister Hilaire launches Saint Lucian Carnival, fosters creativity & economic condition

11th of April 2024

Caribbean Airlines announces disruption of flights for New York due to weather conditions. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Caribbean Airlines: Flight disruptions and fee waivers due to weather conditions

13th of February 2024

PM Drew enjoyed Christmas and Carnival in St Kitts and Nevis. (Credits: Terrance Drew, Facebook)

PM Terrance Drew celebrates Jouvert, shares glimpse

27th of December 2023

Archery competition has started at 2023 Pan American Games. Picture Credits: Fb account of Virgin Islands Olympic Committee

Archers steal the show at the Pan American Games 2023

3rd of November 2023

COVID-19 frontline workers to get honorarium of ECD 2,000, announces PM Terrance Drew

COVID-19 frontline workers to get honorarium of ECD 2,000, announces PM Terrance Drew

21st of October 2022

President Jovenel Moïse announced that Dichiti becomes a commune after 178 years as a communal section.

Haiti: Dichiti becomes a commune after 178 years

28th of February 2021