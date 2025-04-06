Trinidad and Tobago: Teenager's pregnancy sparks debate on consent, netizens react

A 13-year-old secondary school girl from Trinidad and Tobago who was reported to have been raped by a student in a classroom on Valentine’s Day 2025, is now pregnant. The netizens reacted to the incident differently and slammed the girl for blaming the boy in order to hide the pregnancy from the parents.

According to the reports, this incident of rape took place at the E Block on the 2nd floor of the school, located within the Central Division. The girl reported to her parents about the incident, narrating that she was pulled into the third classroom by a 15-year-old Form 3 boy known to her.

While blaming the boy, the girl noted that the 15-year-old teenager forced himself to have sex with her. The report was also made to the police on Tuesday, 1st April, 2025. The identity of the teenager has not been disclosed yet by the authorities.

Netizens slammed girl for faking mutual sex to rape

The netizens who reacted to the incident have different opinions, stating that the girl is trying to create a false narrative by misleading the situation with a claim of rape. As an individual wrote, “That didn't happen in no Classroom. Many parents today allow their Teenager Daughter Boyfriends to come in their Bedroom. She is surely hiding something and lying to blame the boy because she can't hide the pregnancy, and also, why wait till so long after to report this alleged rape.”

Another user wrote, “Kinda fishy, she supposed to report the incident the same day not 6 weeks after.” “Since February 14th and now coming forward to make a report. Them young girls like too much man. Well u get ur grades,” said another individual.

Netizens highlighted the importance of sex education among teenagers

Meanwhile some netizens supported the girl and raised an alarm about the increasing cases among students. They therefore, acknowledged the authorities and urged them to take proactive measures such as conducting seminars and workshops in order to guide the students about the importance of sex education.

“That is why most girls don't report rape, even if it's happening in the home. Because most of the time people blame them for being the perpetrator and not the victim. Authorities need to wake up and take some action on such issues,” said one user. Another wrote, “This has been happening in a lot of school, there is a need to stop all this. Students go to study not to get harassed.”