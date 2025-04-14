“Much More Could Have Been Done”: Trinidadians slam failed State of Emergency

The State of Emergency, which was declared in Trinidad and Tobago with a vision to tackle the increasing crime rate, officially ended on Sunday, 13th January, 2025. Despite being in effect for around three and a half months, i.e., 105 days, the SOE failed to make a significant impact, as crime rates continued to rise, ultimately ending on a disappointing note.

Despite the State of Emergency, homicide and armed robbery rates continued to rise, with kidnappings still happening. As per reports, Trinidad and Tobago recorded around 112 people murders, with 137 incidents of woundings and shootings and 433 robberies.

The netizens slammed the decision undertaken by then Prime Minister Keith Rowley, noting that SOE did not provide them any sense of comfort and safety and had a very little or no impact on the communities. As per reports, the SOE was declared on 30th December, 2024, which was extended by Parliament on 13th January, 2025 for additional three months.

Even after a period of three and a half months, various chambers of the nations expressed their disappointment over the State of Emergency. Expressing their dissatisfaction, they noted that the State of Emergency has not just increased the crime rate but has also negatively affected the business sector.

Much More could have been done – Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago

The netizens added that much more could have been done for the welfare of Trinidad and Tobago under the SEO. However, they slammed the PNM Government, stating that they failed at every step in its decision to implement a State of Emergency.

President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce also shed light on the SOE and said, “the reality is that the public continues to live in fear and that lingering sense of insecurity continues to impact the way businesses operate, from shortened opening hours to added private security expenses.”

While the other said, “I believe much more could have been done.” They mentioned about setting up police booths in designated hotspots, conducting more frequent roadblocks and having officers routinely patrol main streets, especially near businesses areas and said that it could have made a huge difference.

623 murders recorded in 2024

As per the data, 2024’s murder tally has surpassed the total number of 623 murders in a population of 1.5 million, making Trinidad and Tobago one of the most violent nations in the Caribbean. Year 2024 was also considered the ‘deadliest year’ in Trinidad and Tobago, surpassing all the numbers recorded in the last years.

This increase in crime and violence led to the declaration of a State of Emergency in Trinidad and Tobago. The announcement was made by then Prime Minister Keith Rowley, who added that this vital step has been taken to restore public safety and curb the increasing violence in the communities of the nation. However, the impact failed to create a major impact and ended on a disappointing note.