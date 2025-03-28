Caribbean Airlines announces extra flight between Trinidad and Martinique via Barbados

The authorities shared that these flight services align with their vision of promoting connectivity and strengthening relations between the Caribbean islands.

28th of March 2025

Caribbean Airlines announced additional flight service between Trinidad and Martinique through Barbados. Service effective on 30th March, 2025, will play a significant role in providing easier and seamless travel options to all the visitors, providing them an opportunity to traverse between the destinations. 

Sharing a comprehensive schedule of the flight service, the Caribbean Airlines noted that, “We’ve just made it easier to get to paradise with an additional flight on our Martinique route through Barbados this weekend! Whether you’re seeking sun on Barbados’ beaches or discovering the beauty of Martinique, your tropical escape is closer than ever.”

Shedding light on the additional flight route, the authorities noted that these flight services align with their vision of promoting connectivity and strengthening relations between the Caribbean islands. They aimed at attracting large number of travellers, providing them an unforgettable ride, offering plethora of experiences to all the visitors. 

Additional Flight Route between Trinidad, Barbados and Martinique 

As per the schedule unveiled by the Caribbean Airlines, the Flight BW278 will depart from Trinidad at 4:50 pm, reaching Barbados at 5:50 pm. The flight will then depart from Barbados at 6:35 pm, arriving in Martinique at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, the return leg of the flight from Trinidad will leave at 4:50 pm and landing at Martinique at 7:30 pm. All these routes valid for Sunday, 30th March, 2025. 

The interested individuals can book their tickets by visiting the official website of the Caribbean Airlines, i.e., www.caribbean-airlines.com. This additional flight route has been announced by the airline following the growing demand of the visitors for the destination and ensuring that passengers could enjoy the summer season with their loved ones. 

Recently, the airline has also announced additional flight services between Trinidad and Curacao. They noted that such increase in services would play a huge role in enhancing their appeal and strengthening their connectivity across other Caribbean regions. 

Latest

Ana Allen

