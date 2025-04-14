Bequia Fast Ferries launches maiden voyage to St Vincent, boosting island connectivity

The vessel has a capacity of about 350 passengers and accommodates up to 40 vehicles.

Bequia Fast Ferries completed their maiden scheduled voyage between Bequia and St. Vincent on Sunday, 13th April, 2025. These services would play a significant role providing locals and visitors with an opportunity to travel between the islands conveniently and seamlessly.

The vessel has a capacity of about 350 passengers and accommodates up to 40 vehicles. The services from Bequia Fast Ferries would play a significant role in making it accessible and seamless for the visitors to travel between these islands. The boat would not just carry passengers but also goods, contributing to local commerce and logistics.

As per reports, Bequia Fast Ferries departed Bequia at around 7:00 on their maiden voyage and left St. Vincent at approximately 8:15 a.m. In its afternoon schedule, it left Bequia at 4:15 p.m. and departed Kingstown at 5:15 p.m., completing its maiden schedule. The new services are expected to enhance connectivity between the islands, boosting tourism and fostering stronger economic ties between the islands.

As per reports, Bequia Express will operate 4 vessels from Monday to Saturday and 2 on Sundays and Public Holidays. Sharing the schedule, the Bequia Fast Ferries noted that they are committed to provide faster, stable and luxurious visit to all the travellers. The one-way prices of the services are $25 for locals and $30 for non-nationals. The fares one-way for the vehicle (including driver) is $85.

Complete Schedule of Bequia Fast Ferries (Monday – Saturday)

The services from Monday to Saturday from Bequia will be available at the timings include, 6:30 am, 8:45 am, 12:00 pm and 4:15 pm. Meanwhile, the services from Kingstown will be available at 7:45 am, 10:00 am, 3:00 pm and 5:15 pm.

The services will operate twice in a day on Sundays and Public Holidays, with services to offer at 7:00 am and 4:15 pm from Bequia. The services from Kingstown will be available at the timings include, 8:15 am and 5:15 pm.