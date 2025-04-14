Bequia Fast Ferries launches maiden voyage to St Vincent, boosting island connectivity
The vessel has a capacity of about 350 passengers and accommodates up to 40 vehicles.
14th of April 2025
Bequia Fast Ferries completed their maiden scheduled voyage between Bequia and St. Vincent on Sunday, 13th April, 2025. These services would play a significant role providing locals and visitors with an opportunity to travel between the islands conveniently and seamlessly.
The vessel has a capacity of about 350 passengers and accommodates up to 40 vehicles. The services from Bequia Fast Ferries would play a significant role in making it accessible and seamless for the visitors to travel between these islands. The boat would not just carry passengers but also goods, contributing to local commerce and logistics.
As per reports, Bequia Fast Ferries departed Bequia at around 7:00 on their maiden voyage and left St. Vincent at approximately 8:15 a.m. In its afternoon schedule, it left Bequia at 4:15 p.m. and departed Kingstown at 5:15 p.m., completing its maiden schedule. The new services are expected to enhance connectivity between the islands, boosting tourism and fostering stronger economic ties between the islands.
As per reports, Bequia Express will operate 4 vessels from Monday to Saturday and 2 on Sundays and Public Holidays. Sharing the schedule, the Bequia Fast Ferries noted that they are committed to provide faster, stable and luxurious visit to all the travellers. The one-way prices of the services are $25 for locals and $30 for non-nationals. The fares one-way for the vehicle (including driver) is $85.
Complete Schedule of Bequia Fast Ferries (Monday – Saturday)
The services from Monday to Saturday from Bequia will be available at the timings include, 6:30 am, 8:45 am, 12:00 pm and 4:15 pm. Meanwhile, the services from Kingstown will be available at 7:45 am, 10:00 am, 3:00 pm and 5:15 pm.
The services will operate twice in a day on Sundays and Public Holidays, with services to offer at 7:00 am and 4:15 pm from Bequia. The services from Kingstown will be available at the timings include, 8:15 am and 5:15 pm.
Latest
- Measles returns to Belize after 3 decades, netizens says, “It’s always from abroad”
-
“Much More Could Have Been Done”: Trinidadians slam failed State of Emergency
-
Virgin Atlantic drops Saint Lucia route, adds daily flights to Jamaica
-
Bequia Fast Ferries launches maiden voyage to St Vincent, boosting island connectivity
-
Antigua and Barbuda T20 Premier League to showcase emerging cricket talent
Related Articles
5th of January 2024
23rd of November 2023
4th of June 2023
13th of September 2022
4th of September 2022
30th of December 2021
11th of November 2021