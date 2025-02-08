Saint Lucia to welcome over 34,000 cruise passengers with 23 vessels docking next week

Saint Lucia is all set to welcome more than 34,000 cruise passengers in the next week. As per reports, around 23 vessels are all set to dock at different ports of the country from 10th February to 16th February, 2025. The ports of Saint Lucia will remain busy throughout the week with at least 1 vessel scheduled to arrive each day in the coming days.

As per the cruise schedule, the major disembarkment will witness the arrival of several cruise ships including, the ships operated by the companies such as Royal Caribbean; Norwegian Cruises; Marella Voyager; Virgin Voyages and many more.

Tourism Authority excited about the continued tourism growth

Shedding light on the arrival of all these cruise ships, the tourism authority noted that the berthing of 23 cruise ships in a week outlines the growing popularity and appeal of Saint Lucia as a premier Caribbean destination among all the travellers. The Government of Saint Lucia expressed excitement on marking another vibrant week from 10th February to 16th February, with an increase in arrivals at Port Castries, Soufrière and Vieux Fort.

Cruise Schedule (10th – 16th February, 2025)

10th February, 2025

· Marella Discovery (1830 passengers)

· Norwegian Pearl (2394 passengers)

· Freewinds (540 passengers)

· ILMA (448 passengers)

11th February, 2025

· Wind Surf (310 passengers)

12th February, 2025

· Arvia (6509 passengers)

· Resilient Lady (2770 passengers)

· Zaandam (1432 passengers)

13th February, 2025

· Norwegian Viva (3221 passengers)

· Rhapsody of the Seas (2435 passengers)

· SeaDream 1 (112 passengers)

14th February, 2025

· Mein Schiff 2 (3132 passengers)

· Wind Spirit (148 passengers)

· Sea Cloud (64 passengers)

15th February, 2025

· Britannia (4324 passengers)

· MS Vista (1250 passengers)

· Evirma (293 passengers)

16th February, 2025

· Marella Voyager (1912 passengers)

· Seabourn Ovation (604 passengers)

· Emerald Sakara (100 passengers)

· Wind Spirit (148 passengers)

· Club Med 2 (386 passengers)

· Sea Cloud 11 (96 passengers)

Boost to local businesses

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority shed light on the significance of cruise tourism, stating that it will play a pivotal role in providing numerous benefits to the local businesses of the island. They noted that this thriving cruise season has been creating several valuable opportunities for many within the sector, including vendors, taxi drivers, boat operators, and tour providers who rely on the industry.

The tourism authority added that it is a great opportunity for the local artists to showcase their talent, local businesses to exhibit and sell their locally produced goods and many more. They added that the cruise tourism has been opening doors to several opportunities for local citizens, creating multiple jobs, enhancing business opportunities and fostering economic growth.