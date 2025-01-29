Saint Lucia sees 14% rise in stayover arrivals, welcomes 435,659 arrivals

Saint Lucia also witnessed a huge growth of 17% in the arrival of visitors from Caribbean region.

Saint Lucia achieved a historic milestone, welcoming around 435,659 stayover arrivals, marking a remarkable surge of 14% in total as compared to the previous year. This figure also surpassed the record of 2019, which is considered as the best tourism year by 3%, outlining robust growth and full recovery from the impact created in the country and its tourism due to the pandemic.

The tourism authority of Saint Lucia also witnessed a remarkable growth of 4% in the arrival of visitors from UK. The United States also led the charge, contributing around 57% of all stayover arrivals with a 20% increase over 2023. Shedding light on this significant increases, the tourism authority noted that all these surges were driven by targeted marketing efforts, enhanced airlift and optimized aircraft configurations.

Saint Lucia also witnessed a huge growth of 17% in the arrival of visitors from Caribbean region. The tourism authority credited the successful execution of popular events of island such as Lucian Carnival, The Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts, various cricket hosting, Yamaha Sun Fest and many others for marking such humongous growth in the arrival of visitors from various regions.

The tourism authority also focused on the improved regional airlift and added that it has played a huge role in accommodating and bringing several passengers to the shores of the country. They noted that all this achievement came despite a reduction of 500 hotel rooms during essential periods of the year. However, the Canadian market saw a slight reduction of 1% in stayover arrivals.

Growth in Cruise Arrivals

The Tourism Authority of Saint Lucia also credited the growth in the cruise industry, which has played an essential role in boosting the overall stay-over arrivals. The country welcomed an additional 108,529 passengers, in comparison to the 2023, marking a remarkable growth of 18% in 2024.

The tourism authority called December ‘a standout month’ for cruise tourism with the arrival of 135,000 passengers arriving on 62 ship calls, contributing to a total of 334 vessel visits in 2024. This number of cruise ships outlines the remarkable increase of 70 vessels than the previous year.

The authorities emphasised on the importance of cruise industry, noting it has played a vital role in driving economic activity, benefiting a wide range of stakeholders, including vendors, taxi drivers, tour operators, tour guides, private boat charters, restaurants, and bars across the island.

Accolades achieved by Saint Lucia over the years

Saint Lucia received 11 accolades in 2024 across various niches. The tourism authority noted that this recognition has also played a significant role in cementing Saint Lucia’s position as a thriving Caribbean destination.

They noted that such acknowledgements not only enhance the reputation of the country but also boost the confidence of the visitors in the diverse offerings of the country.