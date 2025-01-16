St Kitts and Nevis to present child protection efforts at Geneva Convention, led by Azilla Clarke

The team from St Kitts and Nevis is to participate virtually reporting to the Committee of the Experts.

16th of January 2025

Basseterre, St Kitts: The St Kitts and Nevis government has been making efforts to secure the future of children and protect their rights. In regard to this, the federal administration will be participating at the Convention on the Rights of the Child going to be held in Geneva on January 16th and 17th, 2025. The delegation from St Kitts & Nevis would be led by Azilla Clarke, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs. 

The team is to participate virtually reporting to the Committee of the Experts. The Committee on the Rights of the Child is set up comprising 18 independent experts whose duty is to maintain how governments and parties implement the convention.

The upcoming enclave would be the 3rd time for the Caribbean island country. St Kitts and Nevis first participated in submitting the child rights reports in 2019, after which there was a reformatted report submission that was done in 2021 after incorporating suggestions given by the experts. 

The report will be heard on Friday, 17th January 2025, by the committee so as to determine how the government, working with the partners, are helping children and protecting them. It will also highlight measures to be implemented to educate individuals and the society in general on the children rights and human rights outlined in the Landmark Convention.

Apart from the team head Azilla Clarke, the delegation from St Kitts and Nevis will also constitute Federal Ministers of Departments of Health, Legal and Justice Affairs, Education, Foreign Affairs, along with the Department of Probation and Child Protection Services.

The delegation from Nevis would represent the Ministry of Health and Social Services and other support agencies. The live broadcast would begin at 10 am on the designated days, that is Thursday and Friday lasting for a period of 2 hours. 

