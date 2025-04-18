St. Kitts and Nevis set for action-packed Basketball Camp and 3v3 Tournament

The event, organized by the Office of the Prime Minister in partnership with the Department of Sports, SKNABA and Achievers Sports Club, aims to promote basketball.

Basketball camp and 3-on-3 tournament is all set to return to St. Kitts and Nevis, providing young individuals a platform to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques. Initiative scheduled to take place from 19th to 23rd April, 2025, is a part of the government’s broader commitment to youth development and community engagement.

The event has been organized by the Office of the Prime Minister in collaboration with the Department of Sports, the St. Kitts-Nevis Amateur Basketball Association (SKNABA), and the Achievers Sports Club. The tournament will feature participants from collegiate coaches and NBA stars at the Saint Peter’s and Sandy Point.

PM Drew invites young talents and basketball lovers

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to all the young athletes and basketball enthusiasts to the ultimate Basketball Camp and 3v3 Tournament. Describing it as one of the significant platforms, the leader noted that this initiative has been undertaken with a vision to inspiring youth, promoting physical activity and revitalizing the national basketball scene.

He mentioned about the basketball camp and ensured to offer an unforgettable experience filled with skill-building, competition, and unlimited fun. “Whether you’re a baller or a fan, come out, learn, grow, and enjoy the action on the court! Let’s level up the game,” stated PM Terrance Drew.

“This will reach out to scores of young men — and we want to include women as well. We’re bringing positivity to the streets and our communities. This is about putting some pep back into sport,” noted PM Drew.

PM Drew emphasised on the Basketball Camp and 3-on-3 tournament and noted that it will play a significant role in fostering community spirit and national pride.

Full Schedule of Matches (Basketball camp and 3-on-3 tournament)

Saturday, 19th April, 2025

· Official Opening Ceremony (6:00 pm)

· Exhibition Game (10:00 pm)

Sunday, 20th April, 2025

· Basketball Camp (7 am – 12 pm in St. Peters)

· 3v3 tournament (6 pm – 10 pm)

Monday, 21st April, 2025

· Family Fun Day

Tuesday, 22nd April, 2025

· Island-wide schools (8 am – 12 pm)

· High-level meeting with Cabinet Minister (2 pm)

· Workout & 3v3 tournament at Sandy Point (6-10 pm)

Wednesday, 23rd April, 2025

· Meeting with Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley (9:00 am)