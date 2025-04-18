St. Kitts and Nevis set for action-packed Basketball Camp and 3v3 Tournament

The event, organized by the Office of the Prime Minister in partnership with the Department of Sports, SKNABA and Achievers Sports Club, aims to promote basketball.

18th of April 2025

Basketball camp and 3-on-3 tournament is all set to return to St. Kitts and Nevis, providing young individuals a platform to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques. Initiative scheduled to take place from 19th to 23rd April, 2025, is a part of the government’s broader commitment to youth development and community engagement. 

The event has been organized by the Office of the Prime Minister in collaboration with the Department of Sports, the St. Kitts-Nevis Amateur Basketball Association (SKNABA), and the Achievers Sports Club. The tournament will feature participants from collegiate coaches and NBA stars at the Saint Peter’s and Sandy Point. 

PM Drew invites young talents and basketball lovers 

The Prime Minister extended an invitation to all the young athletes and basketball enthusiasts to the ultimate Basketball Camp and 3v3 Tournament. Describing it as one of the significant platforms, the leader noted that this initiative has been undertaken with a vision to inspiring youth, promoting physical activity and revitalizing the national basketball scene. 

He mentioned about the basketball camp and ensured to offer an unforgettable experience filled with skill-building, competition, and unlimited fun. “Whether you’re a baller or a fan, come out, learn, grow, and enjoy the action on the court! Let’s level up the game,” stated PM Terrance Drew

“This will reach out to scores of young men — and we want to include women as well. We’re bringing positivity to the streets and our communities. This is about putting some pep back into sport,” noted PM Drew. 

PM Drew emphasised on the Basketball Camp and 3-on-3 tournament and noted that it will play a significant role in fostering community spirit and national pride. 

Full Schedule of Matches (Basketball camp and 3-on-3 tournament)

Saturday, 19th April, 2025 

·         Official Opening Ceremony (6:00 pm)

·         Exhibition Game (10:00 pm)

Sunday, 20th April, 2025 

·         Basketball Camp (7 am – 12 pm in St. Peters) 

·         3v3 tournament (6 pm – 10 pm)

Monday, 21st April, 2025

·         Family Fun Day 

Tuesday, 22nd April, 2025 

·         Island-wide schools (8 am – 12 pm)

·         High-level meeting with Cabinet Minister (2 pm)

·         Workout & 3v3 tournament at Sandy Point (6-10 pm)

Wednesday, 23rd April, 2025

·         Meeting with Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley (9:00 am)

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

In picture: Donal Joseph, a victim of 12th Homicide in Saint Lucia. (Credits: Good Morning Saint Lucia - Vibes at Sunrise, Facebook)

Dennery fatal stabbing incident marks 12th Homicide in Saint Lucia

9th of February 2024

Saint Lucia at 60th Directing Council of PAHO

Saint Lucia at 60th Directing Council of PAHO

29th of September 2023

Barbadian Govt shares update on -time programmes for 2022-2023 intake

Barbadian Govt shares update on -time programmes for 2022-2023 intake

18th of March 2022

Flooding & harsh weather conditions leaves 3 dead in Haiti

1st of February 2022

37 COVID deaths in Trinidad and Tobago in 24 hours

9th of January 2022

Vincentians received the first shipment of 5,400 bottles of water from Martinique after a meeting of the OECS Authority.

OECS: Vincentians receive first shipment of 5,400 bottles of water from Martinique

14th of April 2021

Ashanti Riley

Autopsy results of Ashanti Riley arrives, she died of stabbings on abdomen

10th of December 2020

Saint Lucia: Port Castries welcomes three cruise ships bringing over 8,000 passengers and boosting local economy

2nd of February 2025