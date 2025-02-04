'Spirit of Grenada' by interCaribbean Airways makes first landing in St Kitts and Nevis

interCaribbean Airways has been serving St Kitts and Nevis since March 12, 2023, when the airline made its inaugural visit to the Federation.

interCaribbean Airways ATR 42-500, featuring the flag of Grenada special livery "Spirit of Grenada” arrived in St Kitts and Nevis. The aircraft touched down at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport for the very first time.

The arrival of the aircraft to St Kitts and Nevis showcases the celebration of rich cultural heritage, strength and resilience of the nation. interCaribbean Airways has been offering services to St Kitts and Nevis since 2023, when they marked their inaugural visit to the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis on 12th March, 2023. However, this is the first time that ATR 42-500 with special livery 'Spirit of Grenada' has made its visit to the country.

Special Livery ‘Spirit of Grenada’ reflects love and celebration for Independence

The interCaribbean Airways unveiled the custom painted ATR 42-500, VQ-TGD aircraft in August 2024, as a symbol of celebrating the 50th year of Independence of Grenada. The interCaribbean Airways reflected on this Grenada-themed aircraft, noting that it outlines the unwavering commitment of the airline to fostering strong relationships with Caribbean nations.

As Grenada is celebrating its 51st anniversary of Independence, the arrival of interCaribbean Airways ATR 42-500 will play a significant role in fostering cultural exchange, sharing and promoting the rich cultural heritage with visitors from across the world.

Excitement among citizens to have their own special livery

The landing of ATR 42-500 in St Kitts and Nevis will play a significant role in inspiring the nation to create their own special livery, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Federation. The visit also outlines the growing cultural and economic collaboration between Grenada and St Kitts and Nevis, fostering the shared Caribbean identity and promoting cultural exchanges.

Following the arrival of aircraft, the citizens of St Kitts and Nevis took to their social media accounts and expressed excitement on having their own Spirit of St Kitts and Nevis one day. As they took to their social media account and expressed their optimism as an individual wrote, “St Kitts and Nevis will have its own very soon. We are looking forward to promote our culture and traditions on an international platform.”

“Waiting for the day to see when our spirit of St Kitts and Nevis will fly high in the sky, looking forward to it,” said another user.