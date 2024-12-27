Kollision Band wins St Kitts Carnival Roadmarch 2024 with 'Keys to the City'

The infectious rhythm and connection with the crowd, made them dancing from the dawn, helping them to secure the first-ever Road March title.

Kollision Band became the St Kitts Carnival Roadmarch Champions 2024, securing the first-ever title with their hit song, “Keys to the City” on Thursday.

The infectious rhythm and connection with the crowd, made them dancing from the dawn, helping them to secure the first-ever Road March title.

Kollision Band earns maximum points

The winner of the Road March was decided on the basis of points. Kollision Band earned the maximum number of points, winning their first-ever Road March Title.

They were followed by Upset Squad and ASAP Band who secured second and third positions respectively with their songs, ‘Aliens’ and ‘Rum Shop’.

While, the Small Axe Band, the former Road March Champions won the Best Performance with their song ‘Zodiacs’.

The performances of all the participants were highly enjoyed by the audiences who were gathered to enjoy the ultimate J’ouvert and Road March Competition. Their performance entertained the audiences and brought all the citizens together to celebrate the biggest festival of St Kitts and Nevis, Sugar Mas 53.

Fans buzz social media with congratulatory messages

Kollision Band has been performing under the guidance of Director of Business Development at Caribbean Cinema Services and the agent for Makana Ferry Services, Shervin White.

Their journey has been appreciated and lauded by the fans of the band who acknowledged the unwavering commitment and determination of Shervin White and Kollision Band.

They added that this victory is a testament to their resilience, talent and dedication to producing music and performances of the highest quality.

“Big shoutout to Kollision Band on their epic first-ever Roadmarch Crown!!! ROOT!!!!! After years of hard work, you’ve finally made one count,” noted one person.

Another person wrote, “Wayyyy to go Shervin White. once you love something you will do it well. Your passion, patience & commitment is surely unmatched. Congratulations again.”

Complete List of Winners of Jouvert and Road March

Small J’ouvert Troupe of the Year

· Winner: Small Axe Band - Zodiacs

· 1st Runner-Up: Grand Masters Band – Bounce Around

Large J’ouvert Troupe of the Year

· Winner: The Rodeo – Excess J’ouvert

· 1st Runner-Up: Pirates of the Caribbean – Red Devils

· 2nd Runner-Up: Nu Vybes Band International – Dusk 2 Dawn

Road March Winners

· Road March Winner: Kollision Band – Keys to the City

· 1st Runner Up: Upset Squad – Aliens

· 2nd Runner Up: ASAP Band - Rum Shop

Minister Samal Duggins congratulates all winners

The Minister of Creative Industries of St Kitts and Nevis, Samal Duggins also congratulated all the winners of J’ouvert and Road March Title. He appreciated their remarkable creativity, energy, and commitment to celebrating the culture of the nation.

He added that their performances have once again highlighted the vibrancy of their people and the richness of the traditions of St Kitts and Nevis.

“To all the participants, organizers, and supporters, thank you for making this year’s festivities a grand success. Let’s continue to celebrate and preserve our culture with pride and unity,” said Minister Samal Duggins.