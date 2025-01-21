Dr Douglas stresses safety and vigilance during F.T. Williams Highway East Resurfacing Project
Dr Douglas emphasized the importance of properly functioning vehicle lights for safety, urging motorists to regularly check and address any defects in headlights, rear lights, and number plate lights.
21st of January 2025
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Denzil Douglas highlighted about the progress in the construction of the F.T. Williams Highway East which is undergoing resurfacing. He urged all the motorists to take preventive measures, drive with utmost care and attention, ensuring the safety and security of each person.
Sharing the details, the Minister shed light on the importance of road safety and encouraged the citizens to cooperate with them, ensuring a safer and securer transportation network for everyone.
“Resurfacing the Roads on the FT Williams Highway and in other parts of the Island, in no way is encouraging speed, but ALL MOTORISTS are encouraged to adhere to speed limits and all traffic signs posted.”
Netizens to remain vigilant
Dr Douglas also mentioned about the importance of lighting and asked the motorists to routinely check their vehicle lights and address any defects immediately. He focused on the functional headlights, rear lights and number plate lights and called it ‘essential’ for visibility. The Minister asked all the citizens to take the proper responsibility for each action.
Construction of F.T. Williams Highway East to improve road safety
The Minister of Foreign Affairs also shed light on the importance of the construction of F.T. Williams Highway East and called it an ‘ambitious’ project. As per details, this project involves resurfacing the road, commencing from the roundabout by the R. L. Bradshaw International Airport along the F.T. Williams Highway. The route will extend through the Shadwell roundabout to New Road, culminating at Ogees.
Shedding light on the constriction of the road, the Minister said that the progress on this project outlines the unwavering commitment and dedication of the authorities towards enhancing roadways, improving safety, and upgrading critical infrastructure. He added that the commencement of the road will bring significant relief to motorists and residents of the community.
