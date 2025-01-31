Competitors of Sugar Mas 53 to receive $650,000 in prize money at St Kitts Marriott Ceremony

The winners, placers and finalists of various competitions held during Sugar Mas 53 are all set to receive $6,50,000 on Friday as their prize money. They will be presented with the amount during a ceremony, scheduled to held at St Kitts Marriott Resort.

The ceremony will recognize the outstanding and remarkable talents showcased throughout the carnival season. Emphasizing on the ceremony, the St Kitts and Nevis Carnival Committee asserted that it has been hosted, aiming to recognize the unwavering dedication and hardwork of all the participants across various categories.

Notably, the competitions were conducted across various segments including, folklore competitions, pageants, calypso, soca, pan and street activities. All these competitions played a significant role in providing a platform for the citizens to showcase their talent, skills, abilities and techniques. All these events played a massive role in attracting larger number of tourists, giving a major boost to the economic conditions of the Federation.

The ceremony will be attended by distinguished guests with a vision to celebrating the winners, competitors and sponsors. The authorities added that they will not only celebrate the winners of the event but will also commemorate the successful execution of the ultimate carnival festivity of St Kitts and Nevis, i.e., Sugar Mas 53.

The Minister of Creative Industries, Samal Duggins expressed excitement on recognizing the incredible talent displayed during Sugar Mas 53. He mentioned about the prize money and called it a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Government to promoting and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Federation. The Minister emphasized on the ceremony and therefore, invited everyone to join them virtually in celebrating the event.

Minister Duggins noted that they are committed to honour and acknowledge all those who have made significant efforts in making the carnival season truly memorable for all the attendees. He also recognized all the participants, noting that they have not just won the competition but has given many reasons to the citizens to celebrate and groove to their electrifying soca and calypso tunes.

Celebrating successful execution of Sugar Mas 53

Sugar Mas 53 concluded on a successful note as the authorities marked the arrival of thousands of international visitors. The organizers of the event also extended heartfelt gratitude to all the visitors and participants who has made continuous efforts in making the event, a huge success.

The Carnival Committee also highlighted about the record-breaking surge in the arrival of air passengers, stating that this growth has brought significant contribution to the economic conditions of the Federation.

Sugas Mas 53 is a great platform for all the local artists to showcase the vibrant culture and traditions of St Kitts and Nevis.