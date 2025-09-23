West Indies Men’s Cricket Team set for historic 2025 tour with 22 matches across Asia and the Pacific
The West Indies Men’s cricket team is set to play 22 matches across Asia and the Pacific in 2025, starting with a historic T20 series against Nepal in Sharjah.
23rd of September 2025
The senior West Indies Men’s cricket team is preparing for an action-packed schedule from September 2025. After a great home series against Australia and Pakistan, the team will begin another series of very important tours across Asia and the Pacific. West Indies will play a total of 22 matches across all formats in 2025.
The team will kick-off with an historic moment by playing against Nepal in a 3-match T20 International series which will take place in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. This will be the first time the two teams will play against each other.
West Indies will then travel to India for the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship and will play in a series of 2 test matches. The first test will be played in Ahmedabad and the second in Delhi. It will be the first Test series for the West Indies in India since 2018, making it much anticipated by cricket fans.
The tour will then continue in Bangladesh. West Indies will play three One Day Internationals and also three T20 Internationals. Details of the venues for the matches are not yet announced. This tour also serves as a chance to prepare for the upcoming ICC tournaments.
Moreover, this year’s series will end with a grand tour of New Zealand. It will feature five T20 Internationals, three ODIs, and three Test matches. These games will be played in cities including Auckland, Nelson, Dunedin, Christchurch, Napier, Hamilton, Wellington, and Mount Maunganui.
2025 Series Schedule
Nepal vs West Indies T20I Series
- 1st T20I: September 27
- 2nd T20I: September 29
- 3rd T20I: September 30
West Indies Tour of India
- 1st Test: October 2-6 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
- 2nd Test: October 10-14 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
West Indies Tour of Bangladesh 2025
- 1st ODI: October 18
- 2nd ODI: October 20
- 3rd ODI: October 23
- 1st T20I: October 27
- 2nd T20I: October 30
- 3rd T20I: November 1
West Indies Tour of New Zealand 2025
- 1st T20I: November 5 at Eden Park, Auckland
- 2nd T20I: November 6 at Eden Park, Auckland
- 3rd T20I: November 8 at Saxton Oval, Nelson
- 4th T20I: November 9 at Saxton Oval, Nelson
- 5th T20I: November 12 at University of Otago Oval, Dunedin
- 1st ODI: November 15 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
- 2nd ODI: November 18 at Mclean Park, Napier
- 3rd ODI: November 21 at Seddon Park, Hamilton
- 1st Test: December 2-6 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch
- 2nd Test: December 9-13 at Basin Reserve, Wellington
- 3rd Test: December 17-21 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Squad against Nepal
- Akeal Hosein (Captain)
- Fabian Allen
- Jewel Andrew
- Ackeem Auguste
- Navin Bidaisse
- Jediah Blades
- Keacy Carty
- Karima Gore
- Jason Holder
- Amir Jangoo
- Kyle Mayers
- Obed McCoy
- Zishan Motara
- Ramon Simmonds
- Shamar Springer
Squad against India
- Roston Chase (Captain)
- Jomel Warrican (Vice-Captain)
- Kevlon Anderson
- Alick Athanaze
- John Campbell
- Tagenarine Chanderpaul
- Justin Greaves
- Shai Hope
- Tevin Imlach
- Alzarri Joseph
- Shamar Joseph
- Brandon King
- Anderson Phillip
- Khary Pierre
- Jayden Seales
Latest
- Dominica: Sixteen families in Roseau South receive new modern, hurricane-resilient homes
-
Dominica’s President Sylvanie Burton highlights small island challenges at UNGA 80
-
Jamaica: 20th Police shooting in September sparks concern as INDECOM probes fatal incident in St Andrew
-
Dominica ranks among top 40 safest countries in the World in Global Safety Index 2025
-
PM Terrance Drew highlights Caribbean challenges at UNGA80 and OECS Credit Union Summit
Related Articles
11th of July 2024
9th of February 2024
11th of January 2024
18th of September 2023
13th of December 2021