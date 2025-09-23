West Indies Men’s Cricket Team set for historic 2025 tour with 22 matches across Asia and the Pacific

The West Indies Men’s cricket team is set to play 22 matches across Asia and the Pacific in 2025, starting with a historic T20 series against Nepal in Sharjah.

The senior West Indies Men’s cricket team is preparing for an action-packed schedule from September 2025. After a great home series against Australia and Pakistan, the team will begin another series of very important tours across Asia and the Pacific. West Indies will play a total of 22 matches across all formats in 2025.

The team will kick-off with an historic moment by playing against Nepal in a 3-match T20 International series which will take place in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. This will be the first time the two teams will play against each other.

West Indies will then travel to India for the 2025-2027 ICC World Test Championship and will play in a series of 2 test matches. The first test will be played in Ahmedabad and the second in Delhi. It will be the first Test series for the West Indies in India since 2018, making it much anticipated by cricket fans.

The tour will then continue in Bangladesh. West Indies will play three One Day Internationals and also three T20 Internationals. Details of the venues for the matches are not yet announced. This tour also serves as a chance to prepare for the upcoming ICC tournaments.

Moreover, this year’s series will end with a grand tour of New Zealand. It will feature five T20 Internationals, three ODIs, and three Test matches. These games will be played in cities including Auckland, Nelson, Dunedin, Christchurch, Napier, Hamilton, Wellington, and Mount Maunganui.

2025 Series Schedule

Nepal vs West Indies T20I Series

1st T20I: September 27

2nd T20I: September 29

3rd T20I: September 30

West Indies Tour of India

1st Test: October 2-6 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

2nd Test: October 10-14 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

West Indies Tour of Bangladesh 2025

1st ODI: October 18

2nd ODI: October 20

3rd ODI: October 23

1st T20I: October 27

2nd T20I: October 30

3rd T20I: November 1

West Indies Tour of New Zealand 2025

1st T20I: November 5 at Eden Park, Auckland

2nd T20I: November 6 at Eden Park, Auckland

3rd T20I: November 8 at Saxton Oval, Nelson

4th T20I: November 9 at Saxton Oval, Nelson

5th T20I: November 12 at University of Otago Oval, Dunedin





1st ODI: November 15 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

2nd ODI: November 18 at Mclean Park, Napier

3rd ODI: November 21 at Seddon Park, Hamilton





1st Test: December 2-6 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

2nd Test: December 9-13 at Basin Reserve, Wellington

3rd Test: December 17-21 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Squad against Nepal

Akeal Hosein (Captain) Fabian Allen Jewel Andrew Ackeem Auguste Navin Bidaisse Jediah Blades Keacy Carty Karima Gore Jason Holder Amir Jangoo Kyle Mayers Obed McCoy Zishan Motara Ramon Simmonds Shamar Springer

Squad against India