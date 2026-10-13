UWI honours Dominica’s Olympic champion Thea LaFond with honorary doctorate

Olympic triple jump champion Thea LaFond has received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of the West Indies, recognising her athletic achievements, teaching experience and advocacy for women in sport.

13th of October 2026

Dominica: Olympic champion Thea LaFond has received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of the West Indies (UWI) in recognition of her outstanding performance in women’s athletics and education.

The Dominican triple jumper was honored on Saturday during the university’s Five Islands Campus graduation ceremony in Antigua and Barbuda. UWI Chancellor Dr Dodridge D. Miller presented her the degree.

LaFond made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning the women’s triple jump with a leap of 15.02 meters. She became the first ever Olympic gold medallist for Dominica.

LaFond was introduced by UWI public orator Makeda Fleming-Challenger before the awarding of the honorary degree. She highlighted her determination and journey from her early interest in ballet to becoming one of the Caribbean’s top athletes.

The athlete was born in Dominica but later moved to the United States to pursue her studies. She attended John F. Kennedy High School in Maryland before studying at the University of Maryland, where she made her career in track and field.

Her achievements include a bronze medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, a silver medal in 2022, and a gold medal in 2026. LaFond also captured a world indoor title in 2024.

LaFond won the Olympic medal despite a serious knee injury. During the ceremony, it was noted that the Dominican athlete completed in Paris with fractured cartilage in her knee and underwent surgery two days after winning gold.

The university also recognized her contribution as a special needs teacher for five years and her advocacy for increased investment, visibility and recognition of women’s sport across the Caribbean.

Her story has inspired young individuals across the region, reminding everyone that a person's ambitions should not be restricted by the geographical boundaries of their home country.

Fleming-Challenger also acknowledged the support LaFond received from her husband, Aaron Godson, and her parents throughout her career.

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