Two Venezuelans arrested after high-speed chase and shootout in Princes Town

Following an armed robbery of an off-duty fire officer in his taxi, police apprehended two suspects after a pursuit that ended off-road, with investigations ongoing to locate three remaining suspects.

Trinidad and Tobago: Two Venezuelan nationals were arrested on Tuesday, March 31, after a high-speed chase and shootout with police following the armed robbery of an off-duty fire officer, along the Naparima Mayaro Road in Princes Town.

The victim has been identified as a 38-year-old off-duty fire police officer, a resident of Princes Town, who was plying his white Subaru for hire (PH taxi) at the time of the incident.

According to police reports, the incident took place at around 8:47 pm, on the night of Tuesday, when the victim, an off-duty fire police officer, was operating his taxi as a part of his side job. The victim then picked up five men posing as passengers who asked him to take them to Borde Narve.

Upon reaching Inverness Road, one suspect allegedly pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim and announced robbery. The suspects then robbed the victim of his vehicle, cash, and mobile phone after which they fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

Following which an off-duty fire police officer reported the incident to the authorities and police units attached to Princes Town district were alerted, responding to which the officers immediately went to lookout for the stolen vehicle.

Shortly after the incident and after the reports were made, PC Singh and PC Bickaroo, who were on mobile patrol spotted the stolen vehicle of the victim which was traveling west along Manahambre Road carrying five occupants onboard.

Reacting to which the officers tried to stop the vehicle but the suspect who was driving it refused and sped off which forced police to chase the vehicle. The high speed chase continued into an off-road area near a golf course near the Usine Ste. Madeleine Pond, where one of the suspects pointed a firearm toward the police, followed by flashes of light and loud explosions.

Fearing for the safety and lives of the officers, one officer shot several rounds with his service weapon, following which the stolen vehicle came to a stop, and all five occupants left the vehicle on the road and fled in different directions. The officers then chased the suspects on foot and successfully apprehended two of the suspects from a short distance away.

After arresting the suspects, the officers took them to a police station where they interrogated them and found out their identities as one suspect is a 22-year-old Alexander Vegas and the second suspect as 24-year-old Jose Larhos, both Venezuelan nationals.

The stolen vehicle was also recovered from the scene in a wrecked condition which was removed and sent to a station. The officers also conducted a search of the area which also led to the discovery of two objects resembling firearms and a black leather bag, which were seized by police.

Since then the officer launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and are trying to capture the other three remaining suspects who are at large right now. Further investigations are ongoing by detective Noor of the Princes Town CID in the incident.