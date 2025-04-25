Trinidadian Soca Star Iwer George joins UNC’s call for change

Trinidadian Soca artist, Iwer George has endorsed and officially extended his support to UNC, the opposition in Trinidad and Tobago, on the occasion of its leader’s 73rd birth anniversary. The soca artist made a surprise appearance at the UNC’s public gathering, held at the La Joya Complex, St Joseph on Tuesday night and presented the leader with a bouquet of flowers.

After presenting the UNC leader with a flower, the artist said that he has another surprise for her and removed his jacket in style, revealing a navy-blue UNC T-shirt that he was wearing underneath. This move surprised the crowd who got excited to see this and cheered the artist louder.

Soca artist Iwer later address the crowd with his thrilling hit song ‘Water.’ However, he changed his lyrics to ‘PNM on fire,’ ‘Stuart Young on fire, the people want Kamla!” during the live performance. The artist also mentioned about the challenges that the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have faced under the PNM’s tenure through his lyrics. The artist sang, “Ten years now, the people suffering, raising tax, and raising everything. Now it’s time to choose the right person.” Iwer added that whatever he has mentioned in the song, 90% of the people of Trinidad and Tobago would agree with its chorus.

The UNC leader, Kamla Persad further highlighted about the ten years of abuse from the PNM and said that it surely would be cured by them. She further criticised Stuart Young and said People’s National Movement is not addressing the pain and suffering inflicted on the nation through their negligence.

Kamla Persad further continued and said that they are just few days away from giving the people of Trinidad and Tobago a better life, more opportunities, more jobs, better working conditions, better salaries and a safer society. She added that it is a time to end the Young family era of bad decisions, dangerous streets, and broken promises.

Kamla Persad called it a high time to free the country from the evil deeds and actions of the People’s National Movement. She added that UNC is prepared to move forward in a new direction, i.e., to serve the real people of Trinidad and Tobago.