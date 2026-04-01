Trinidad woman dies after ingesting poison at home in Rousillac

She was rushed to hospital by her husband after vomiting at home; police are investigating amid concerns over mental health in the community.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 52-year-old woman from Grant Road, Rousillac, lost her life on Tuesday, March 24, at the San Fernando General Hospital, after ingesting poisonous substance at her home. Police officers from the South Western Division are currently investigating the incident.

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Ester Manson-Solomon, resident of Grant Road, Rousillac, who was rushed to hospital by her husband on March 23, after he found her vomiting in their bedroom.

According to South Western Division police force, the incident took place on March 23, at the residence of the female victim, when her lawfully wedded husband returned home from his work. After entering the house, he called his wife and noticed that she was throwing up on the floor of their bedroom.

The husband also noted a half-empty herbicide bottle next to her while she was vomiting, following which he rushed her to the Point Fortin Hospital where she remained in a stable condition. Later she was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH), where she was receiving further medical treatment.

However, on March 24, the victim’s condition started worsening and at around 8:15 a.m., she succumbed to her condition white receiving treatment. Then the body of the victim was taken to the San Fernando Mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of her death.

The police officers attached to the South Western Division were informed about the situation and on arrival at the hospital they were reported about the whole scenario. Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter and are trying to check if there is any foul play or not.

The officers, including PC Mohammed, WPC Blaize, and PC Francis, then also visited the residence of the couple, where the incident happened. As the officers were investigating, they were told that Ester Manson-Solomon was mentally not well as she was struggling with depression and hypotension.

Authorities stated that the investigation into the matter is continuing while urging the people to be careful and help those who are struggling or suffering from any mental illness or health.

The incident has made the community of Grant Road, Rousillac concerned about the mental health issues, as they are feeling deeply concerned for the ones who are and had been battling with this. Many people took to Facebook to express their views as one of the users Trinity Ramsaran commented “People don't believe but depression is a real thing, if u recognize that ur family member are suffering with the same, then please do help them as they can't control what they feel or do.”