Trinidad: Police officer shot in arm during ambush attack in Longdenville

A Trinidad and Tobago police officer was shot during an ambush in Longdenville while on duty, as gunmen opened fire from a passing vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Trinidad and Tobago: A police officer was shot and wounded during an early-morning ambush on Lamont Street in Longdenville, Trinidad, after gunmen opened fire from a passing vehicle while he was on duty on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Tuesday, at around 2:25 a.m., on Lamont Street, when the officer was performing his duties where he was approached by a black Mitsubishi Lancer.

Upon approaching the officers, the occupant of the black Mitsubishi Lancer suddenly pulled out his firearm and fired several shots in the officer's direction, striking him in the arm. After attacking the officer, the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle in an unknown direction.

Following the gun shot sounds, the other officers assigned to the Longdenville post responded quickly and arrived at the location where they found the wounded officer. The injured officer then was immediately transported to the Chaguanas Health Facility for initial and necessary medical treatment.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and processed the scene. Police officers also issued an all-points bulletin to locate the suspects linked to the incident.

Authorities stated that until now no motive has been established regarding the shooting incident and no arrest have been made yet. They further urged the people with infraction to come forward and help the officers in locating the suspects.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing and further details will be provided when available.

The incident has shocked the community of Trinidad and Tobago, as many people are concerned for their safety. Few people also took to Facebook to express their feelings as one of the users Tamika Williams commented “Retaliation for last Saturday's bloodshed. Police have to be more careful now. Shoot first, ask questions after.”