Trinidad: Siparia man dies in car crash

A 61-year-old man from Siparia died in a car crash on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway in Gasparillo.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 61-year-old Siparia resident died in a car crash on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway in Gasparillo early Sunday, May 3. The stretch of highway has been the site of several fatal accidents.

The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Stephen Delphino, also reported as Stephen Dalpino, resident of Sennon Village, Coora Road, Siparia.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Sunday, May 3, along a notoriously dangerous stretch of roadway in Gasparillo, when the victim, an elderly man, was driving his vehicle on the highway in the vicinity of the Vos Government Primary School.

Reportedly, the victim was driving his silver Nissan Tiida along the highway, when he suddenly lost control over his vehicle and veered off the highway. Following which the officers from Gasparillo Police Station and Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

On arrival, the officers found the extensively damaged vehicle in a ditch off the shoulder of the highway in which Delpino was found motionless and unresponsive. The District Medical Officer checked the victim and officially pronounced him dead at the scene.

Along with this, the medical officers also ordered to transport the body to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause behind the death.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine the reason behind the accident. The officers also took a damaged vehicle into custody to check what had caused the accident.

During the initial investigation, the officers were told that he was heading to Point Fortin for Borough Day celebrations at the time of the accident by the family members of the victim.

Authorities said the site of the accident has a history of deadly crashes, raising ongoing safety concerns. Officers are continuing their investigation to determine what caused this latest incident.