Trinidad Man Shoots Copper Thief Armed with Cutlass During Confrontation

Upon being confronted, the suspect allegedly started moving towards the man in a threatening manner while holding a cutlass, prompting the man to draw his licensed Sig Sauer pistol and fire several shots in the suspect’s direction.

Trinidad and Tobago: A copper theft in Trinidad and Tobago, on Saturday, May 2, forced a Firearm User’s License (FUL) holder to open fire at the copper thief, armed with a cutlass after being confronted by him. The man has been taken into custody and the officials are investigating the matter.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Saturday, at around 3:15 p.m., at a company within the Besson Street district when the director of the company came and noticed an unknown man on the northern side of the compound.

Reportedly, when the director came at the location, he noticed a suspect who was cutting electrical armoured cables on the northern side of the compound following which he announced his presence.

Upon being confronted, the suspect allegedly started moving towards the man in a threatening manner while holding a cutlass in his hands, responding to which the man took out his licence Sig Sauer pistol and shot several shots in the man’s direction.

Fearing for his life, the suspect immediately dropped his weapon and lay on the ground. The man then contacted the police officials via the emergency command centre and reported the incident. Officers from the Besson Street Police Station responded promptly and on arrival officers noticed the suspect and arrested him on the spot.

Officers also seized his cutlass and processed the scene. Officers assigned to the Besson Street Criminal Investigations Department, with crime scene personnel, launched their investigation into the matter and recovered spent 9mm shell casings.

Authorities stated that the suspect has been taken into custody and he has not sustained any injuries during the incident. Officers also stated that this incident follows a troubling trend of copper theft in Trinidad where the suspects are mostly targeting the business establishments.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is still ongoing and further details will be provided when available.