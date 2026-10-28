Trinidad: Attorney Taradath Singh shot dead in Charlieville

Attorney-at-law and former police officer Taradath Singh, was killed in Charlieville weeks after surviving a shooting at his home in Cunupia. Police are investigating the fatal attack.

Trinidad and Tobago: Attorney-at-law and former police officer Taradath Singh was shot and killed near the Charlieville Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Centre in Chaguanas, on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

The 53-year-old had survived an assassination attempt a month earlier when he was shot in Penn Trace, Cunupia on September 28. It took place at around 7:35 pm when Singh was reversing his white BMW iX into his property.

He saw a man wearing blue coveralls and a cap coming out of the bushes from across the road. The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at Singh before opening fire. He escaped without injuries, while the gunman fled the scene on foot.

Singh was murdered near a gym located in Charlieville on October 27. No other details have been established into the killing of the former officer. Police investigations are ongoing, while the motive and the person responsible for killing remain unknown.

His murder comes weeks after the first incident involving Singh. There has been no connection established between the two yet.

Locals have taken to social media to share their condolences. One person commented, “Mr Singh was Chaguanas best lawyer no matter what the problem was, it’s like police, magistrate, judges everyone respected him. God knows best. RIP.”

Another user stated, “I knew him since he worked caroni limited then he became a police then a lawyer. It was a pleasure to know you and work along side you .Rip Sir.”

This is a developing story. More information is expected to be provided by the authorities soon.