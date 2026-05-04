Trinidad and Tobago: Three-Week-Old Baby Dies in Point Fortin Hospital Following Medical Emergency

Authorities are investigating the circumstances, with a post-mortem scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Trinidad and Tobago: A three-week-old baby boy died in Point Fortin, Trinidad, after being rushed to the Point Fortin Hospital for a medical emergency on the night of Thursday, April 30. The baby was also rushed to the hospital earlier this week where he was treated and discharged after he began vomiting.

The baby boy has been identified as Nikolai Andrews, resident of Mahaica, Point Fortin, who was rushed to hospital by his parents on Thursday night, after he experienced repeated vomiting and breathing difficulties at home.

According to police reports, the parents of the infant noticed that their child was experiencing repeated vomiting and breathing difficulties at home following which they rushed him to the Point Fortin Hospital at around 8:15 p.m., on April 30th.

On arrival at the hospital, the doctors checked him and quickly rushed him to the medical emergency room where they started initial treatment and attempted to normalise his vitals. But despite the emergency medical treatment and efforts, the child became unresponsive shortly after and was pronounced dead by the doctors at around 8:30 p.m..

Authorities were contacted who on arrival at the hospital checked the situation and ordered to transport the body to the mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause behind the death.

Since then the officers launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of the child. During the initial investigation officers talked to the relatives of the child who reported to them that the child was showing signs of illness since the previous night, including vomiting and mucus.

But his condition worsened during the day, when the child began breathing issues prompting his family to take him to the hospital where he underwent medical checks before being discharged.

The initial medical reports of the child indicated that the preliminary cause behind the child’s death is asphyxiation from vomit but the exact cause will be confirmed after postmortem examination.

Authorities stated that the investigation into the death of the infant is ongoing but no foul play has been suspected until now.