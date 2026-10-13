Trinidad and Tobago: Police investigate videos of missing 13-year-old

Police in Trinidad and Tobago are investigating videos involving a missing 13-year-old girl shared online by a search and rescue team, amid concerns about the child’s privacy and possible legal breaches.

Trinidad and Tobago: Videos of a missing 13-year-old speaking to members of the Hunters Search and Rescue team and one video of her female relative being interviewed at Arima Police Station have resulted in a criminal investigation in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Special Victims Department is conducting an inquiry into the clips, which were posted by the team led by Shamsudeen Ayube. The videos were removed from social media after police requested their removal over the weekend.

Investigators are examining whether revealing the identity of the child through images violated the law, including Section 32 of the Sexual Offences Act. The provision restricts publishing any information capable of disclosing the identity of a complainant in certain sexual-offense cases.

A conviction on summary proceedings incurs a fine of TT$25,000 and five years' imprisonment. However, authorities have not proved that the section is applicable to the videos or that a sexual offence was committed. Ayube was contacted for questioning but has not yet responded.

Another leader of a different Hunters Search and Rescue Team, Vallence Rambharat, kept his organization away from the media. He stated that the team’s process requires members to contact police when locating a missing minor.

“When a minor is missing and we find out their location, we contact the Police Station which has jurisdiction for the said location and police officers would go and get the minor,” Rambharat stated.

He added that his team does not transport minors using its vehicle nor does it publish their photographs. He said its protocols were developed after the search for Andrea Bharatt.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar defended the search and rescue team by raising questions and criticising the video. She said that the girl was allegedly missing for 26 days before being discovered with a 49-year-old man.

The opposing party, People's National Movement criticized this statement. Deputy political leader Sanjiv Boodhu apologized to the girl and her family, stating that children should not be blamed for the actions of the adults.

Children's Authority informed that the girl has been put in their care. The police are still analyzing the video and the circumstances to determine whether any offense took place.

The investigation has raised issues about privacy and dignity of children when a missing-person case receives public attention.