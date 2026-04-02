Trinidad and Tobago: Murderer of cricketer Rashme Deoajit arrested

A 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of 28-year-old cricketer Rashme Deoajit, found dead in her home in Cedros.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 47-year-old man has been arrested following a murder of a 28-year-old cricketer Rashme Deoajit, by the police officers on the night of Saturday, March 28, from Couva. The officers stated that he is currently in custody and is assisting with the further investigation.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Rashme Deoajit, a young and a promising cricketer of the Players Sports Club in Princes Town. She was a resident of Granville, Cedros.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Tuesday, March 17, when the body of the victim was found at her home in Tat Trace, Granville, Cedros, by her family including her brother. Reportedly, the victim was not answering the calls of her family following which they became concerned and went to her apartment.

But the door was locked from the inside, following which the brother of the victim climbed through the window to her bedroom where he discovered the lifeless body of his sister, with several stab wounds on her body with her slit throat.

After that the police officers were contacted at the scene by the relatives of the victim where on arrival, the officers immediately canvassed the area. The medical officers checked the body of the victim and officially pronounced her dead, while ordering to transport it to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Since then the officers have launched their investigation into the death of the victim where during the investigation officers noted that approximately $5,000, which she had saved for car repairs, was missing from the house.

The initial autopsy reports also claimed that the victim had died due to the severe blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation. The doctors suggested that she was beaten to death.

Reportedly, one day before the day of the incident, on March 16, the victim Deoajit was seen alive socializing and drinking with the suspect and her relatives but later that evening, at around 8:00 PM, she was seen arguing with the suspect.

And later on the other day, her body was discovered in her bedroom by her brother, following which the officers started suspecting the 47-year-old man who was known to the victim and her family and who was last seen arguing with the victim.

Following which the police officers started searching for the suspects for nearly two weeks, and on March 28, after days of searching, police apprehended the 47-year-old suspect in Couva, and held him in custody. Currently he is assisting the officers with an ongoing investigation.

This killing sent shockwaves through the entire Cedros community, where Deoajit was widely known and respected, not only as a talented cricketer but also as a young woman with a promising future. The people are praying for her soul and grieving with her family members.