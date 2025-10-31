Trinidad and Tobago: Miguel Lawrence, 36, shot dead leaving nightclub at Valpark Shopping Plaza

The tragic shooting occurred on the night of October 29, as Lawrence was leaving a nightclub with a female companion.

31st of October 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: 36-year-old Miguel Lawrence, father of a 4-year-old boy, was gunned down at the Valpark Shopping Plaza on Wednesday night, while leaving a nightclub. 

According to police reports, the tragic shooting incident took place around 10:50 p.m. On October 29 when Lawrence of Cap-de-ville Main Road, Point Fortin was leaving the Nube Nueve nightclub located at the Valpark Shopping Plaza in Valsayn with a female companion. 

Reportedly as they were heading to his vehicle Lawrence sent the female companion to purchase a bottle of tequila from a nearby bar.

The female left, but minutes later, the female reportedly heard loud gunshots sounds but when she rushed back, she found Lawrence lying motionless on the ground, bleeding in the carpark, with his busted gold chain was found partially around his neck, while an unidentified vehicle sped away. 

Emergency Health Services personnel were contacted and shortly responded to the scene where  the District Medical Officer pronounced Lawrence dead at the scene at 11:53 p.m.

Lawrence’s body was later removed to the Forensic Science Centre by Ideal Funeral Home. Crime Scene Investigators recovered several items of evidential value, at the scene. 

While the officers of the Homicide Bureau have officially launched an investigation into the killing of the 36-year-old father of one. 

Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have taken to Facebook to comment on the incident. With one user named Anu Barran shared her thoughts on the matter writing, “Shot multiple times but girlfriend was not harm ..don't sound like a robbery, Gold chain was probably pulled of during a struggle of survival, Probably had beef with someone at the club or someone else was targeting him.. it's my opinion on what the article says everyone entitled to one either they are right or wrong on a open platform, but it have the uneducated and racist ones who don't understand the term" own opinion"...I didn't said it's facts ,I clearly used the word probably.. Condolences to the family.. Hopefully the family gets answers to this tragedy..”

Check cameras in and around the club (and other businesses) that will help unfold the story.”

While another user by the name of Allan Jones,  wrote “How many more tears is needed for this sort of crime to stop, and when the law deals with them they family crying he is good person.”

