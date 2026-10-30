Trinidad and Tobago finishes third at 2026 Americas Triathlon Carifta Championship

The national team collected 141 points in Bermuda, with gold medals from Harvey Gibbins and Dax Harris, while several other athletes secured podium finishes.

30th of October 2026

Trinidad and Tobago clinched the third position on the medal tally at the 2026 Americas Triathlon Carifta Championship that took place in Bermuda. The country was able to secure a number of medals in both the triathlon and aquathlon events.

Harvey Gibbins, Dax Harris, and Liam D’Abadie each won gold medals in various events, while Wyatt Harrison and Frances-Marie Joseph also secured podium finishes for the national team.

Gibbins claimed the gold medal in the boys’ 11-12 triathlon race with a time of 18 minutes and 37 seconds. Harrison came in second place in 18:38 to claim the silver medal, taking both the first and second places for Trinidad and Tobago in the event.

Joseph took bronze in the girls’ 11-12 triathlon with a time of 19:22. She also won a bronze medal in the girls’ 11-12 aquathlon, clocking 9:17. D’Abadie also earned bronze in the boys’ 16-21 triathlon, with a time of 58 minutes and 42 seconds.

Trinidad and Tobago also competed in mixed team relays. The senior TTO A team placed fifth in 1:15:40, while TTO B ranked eighth in 1:22:33. In the junior relay, TTO A placed fourth in 1:27:47, whereas TTO B placed sixth in 1:30:53.

The two team captains Leah de Freitas and Tristan Scott represented the national team as they proudly held the overall team trophy following the competition.

The combined results earned Trinidad and Tobago third place overall among the competing teams at the three-day championships, held at Clearwater Beach, Bermuda.

A total of 11 territories took part in the 2026 Americas Triathlon Carifta Championship. These include Bermuda, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Martinique, and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Bermuda finished first overall with 329 points, followed by Barbados in second place with 148 points and Trinidad and Tobago in third place with 141 points.

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