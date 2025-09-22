Trinbago Knight Riders clinch 2025 CPL Title, defeat Guyana Amazon Warriors in final

Nicholas Pooran, captaining TKR for the first time, guided his team to victory after years of anticipation and near-misses.

Trinidad and Tobago: Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have become the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champion by defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) in the final match at Providence, Guyana. This is TKR’s fifth CPL title and their first championship win outside of Trinidad.

Nicholas Pooran, who took over as captain of TKR for the first time, led his team to success after years of waiting. He delivered a great performance in the playoffs which turned the tide in their favor. The team’s veteran players, Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine, showed their experience at the right moment, further securing their chances of winning.

Usman Tariq impressed his teammates and the audiences with his outstanding performance in his debut season with his offbeat spin, while Akeal Hosein put in a man of the match performance in the final which secured the victory.

Trinbago Knight Riders are the CPL champions for 2025 !!!



Their 5th CPL title !! 🏆#CPLFinal #GAWvTKR



pic.twitter.com/bpQvJpSlke — Cricketism (@MidnightMusinng) September 22, 2025

Match Details

Trinbago Knight Riders chased down 131 runs despite losing wickets during the middle overs. Pollard turned the game with three sixes in one over against Imran Tahir, while Hosein ended the chase with a six and a four.

Although Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) won the toss and chose to bat first, their below-par performance was not expected. Captain Imran Tahir admitted that the decision to bat first was not the best as the dew later caused trouble during bawling in the second half of the night. Despite good efforts from their bowlers, they could not defend the total.

Award winners

Pooran dedicated the win to the fans. He said, “First of all, to the fans of Trinidad, this is for you. We have been waiting five years and we deserve every second of it. I have waited 13 years for this moment. My first season was for Guyana, I led TKR for the first time this year and we won.”

Pollard was named Player of the Tournament, as he praised the team’s unity and discipline. “It is a fantastic moment, not just for myself but also for my family who urged me to play cricket. And to the entire TKR team as well, could not have asked for anything better. The support of each and everybody from this TKR team is incredible,” he noted.

The Trinbago Knight Riders have won their fifth CPL title, breaking a 5-year title draught in style.🤩🔥



This was also their first title won outside of Trinidad. pic.twitter.com/PC1omf8Xqb — Cricket.com (@weRcricket) September 22, 2025

Akeal Hosein was awarded Player of the Match for his match-winning performance. He shared, “Very special this award. For 5 years we have been really hungry, there has been lots of talk about ages in our group but experience will talk and really happy to get this win. I told one of my mates that I am gonna get him (Hope) and that's what I set my mind to… Before I went out, Nicky P just said whatever the situation is just back yourself.”

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Prasad Bissessar also congratulated TKR on their victory. She also praised their teamwork, dedication, and spirit, while encouraging them to continue working hard and make the entire nation proud.