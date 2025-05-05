"The View @The Morne" officially reopens: A New Chapter for Saint Lucia’s tourism landscape

The reconstruction aims to enhance visitor experience while empowering local vendors with improved spaces to showcase their products.

Saint Lucia marked the official opening ceremony of the reconstruction project of “The View @The Morne” visitor stop center, formerly known as the Morne Lay By View-point. This development marks a significant milestone for Saint Lucia and is expected to play a major role in enhancing the tourism infrastructure across the island.

Shedding light on the reconstruction of the project, the Ministry of Tourism of Saint Lucia noted that this development will not only improve the visitor experience but will also play a significant role in supporting local vendors by providing them with a more conducive environment to display and sell their products.

Notably, The View @The Morne Visitor Stop Center, is known for its stunning and unparalleled panoramic view of the Castries Harbor, the spread of the city center, and the Caribbean Sea. The completion of the project will play a vital role in preserving these natural assets while offering improved amenities and facilities that cater to the needs of tourists and locals alike.

Key Features of Morne Lay By View-point

· An Enhanced Lookout Point: As per reports, this lookout area is expanded and upgraded, aimed at providing a safer and comfortable viewing platform. It also incorporates eco-friendly material and energy-efficient technologies with a vision to minimize environmental impact.

· Upgraded Vending Facilities: The vending stalls has been aesthetically designed, with a vision to provide local artisans and vendors with improved spaces to showcase their crafts and products.

· Visitor Amenities: The addition of accessible restrooms, ample seating areas and informative signage will play a significant role in enriching the visitor experience.

Morne Lay By View-point to promote local community

The completion of the project marks a significant milestone for local citizens, providing them with opportunities to showcase and sell their locally produced goods and services, generating large amount of revenues. This project would bring vital opportunities for the local community, while boosting tourism and celebrating rich cultural heritage of Saint Lucia.