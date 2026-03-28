Teen killed in bar shooting in Orange Walk, Belize

He was shot multiple times at the Hidden Cool Spot bar in Guinea Grass Village following an earlier argument.

Belize: An 18-year-old construction worker and a laborer, was and killed on Sunday night, March 22, following a shooting at the Hidden Cool Spot bar in Guinea Grass Village, Orange Walk District, Belize. The investigation into the incident still remains ongoing.

The victim has been identified as an 18-year-old Noe Batun, a construction worker and laborer, and resident of Guinea Grass Village in the Orange Walk District of Belize.

According to police reports, the incident took place at around 11:47 p.m., on Sunday, when the victim Batun was at the Hidden Cool Spot bar, where two suspects armed with a firearm came and shot him multiple times.

Reportedly the incident stemmed from an earlier altercation in which the victim was involved with one of the suspects when they both were at the bar and an argument broke out between them. Following which the suspect was initially escorted out of the property by staff members.

The suspects initially left the premises but later returned with another man and with a firearm and shot several rounds inside the bar targeting the victim, which resulted in the victim Batun being struck several times. The victim sustained severe injuries to the left side of his face, neck, and head, following which the other people at the bar along with his mother Lucia Batun, immediately transported him to the Northern Regional Hospital in Orange Walk.

On arrival at the hospital, the victim received emergency treatment but due to his critical injuries he was later transported to Belize city’s hospital Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, for further medical care in an ambulance escorted by the police officer, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Since then, the Belize police authorities have launched their investigation into the matter and canvassed the area to gather evidence. The officer’s active investigation resulted in the capture of one suspect and they are continuing to search for the second suspect.

Authorities stated that the investigation into the matter is ongoing while noting that 18-year-old Noe Batun, was the second victim of the shooting within three days, in Orange Walk District.

The community of Guinea Grass Village have expressed their grief and shock over the fatal shooting of a young man who had a long life but now he is gone. Many people took to Facebook to express their feelings as one of the users Albert Mena commented “Condolences to the family and friends, may Noe soul rest in peace and he will get justice.”