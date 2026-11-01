SXM Festival 2027 unveils 31 artists for five-day anniversary celebration in St Martin

The electronic music festival will bring performances to beaches, clubs and other venues across the French and Dutch sides of the island, with additional artists and event details yet to be announced.

St. Martin: The 10th anniversary of SXM Festival will take place from March 17-21, 2027, in St Martin. It will feature international DJs and electronic music fans to venues on both the French and Dutch sides of the Caribbean island for five days of festivities.

Organizers have announced the first wave of artists who will be performing for the milestone event. The first phase of the lineup includes 31 artists, including French DJ Bob Sinclar, Italian electronic music group MEDUZA, progressive house DJ Sasha and masked artist Claptone.

“For our 10th anniversary, we’re welcoming the first wave of artists joining us in March 2027. If there was ever an SXM not to miss… This is the one. See you on the island,” shared the organizers.

Other artists announced are Dombresky, Disco Dom, Franky Rizardo, Guy Gerber, Patrick Topping, Dennis Cruz, Chelina Manuhutu, Deer Jade, Matt Sassari and Max Styler.

The lineup also features Brunello, Elvis Guetta, Jackie Hollander, Indo Warehouse, Julia Sandstorm, Linska, Malive, Nico de Andrea, Pauza, Sistek, Tini Gessler, Tom & Collins and Tony Romera. Organizers confirmed that more artists will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

The 2027 edition marks ten years since SXM Festival was first organized in 2016. Over the years, it managed to make a name for itself by integrating the island's beach parties with outdoor venues and nightlife.

Moreover, the festival also faced some difficulties such as Hurricane Irma in 2017 and disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite all the problems, it has continued with new editions.

For its anniversary, the organizers are planning what they call the biggest chapter of the festival. They are inviting visitors from around the world to join and experience the event and the Caribbean culture and music.

More information about the festival and ticketing details can be found on the official website of the SXM Festival.