SVG Tourism Authority launches Diamond Rewards Program to recognize travel advisors

Running from July 2025 to May 2026, the program rewards travel advisors in the US, Canada, and Europe for promoting St Vincent and the Grenadines as a top Caribbean destination.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: The St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) will be organizing a Diamond Awards Program to recognize and award travel counselors for passionately promoting the twin island nation.

This revolutionary program highlights the dedication of SVGTA to forming stronger relationships within the travel industry and sharing the growth stories of those who play a role in making St Vincent and the Grenadines a premier Caribbean destination. This was reported by SVGTA during a press release.

The program underscored SVGTA’s focus to grow their presence in the global travel trade to promote the unique beauty, authenticity and charm of St Vincent and the Grenadines on the world stage.

Further, the SVGTA shared that the inaugural program will be organized from July 1, 2025 to May 31, 2026, to empower advisors to share with their clients the beautiful beaches, rich culture and exciting eco-adventures which define St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The SVGTA CEO Annette Mark said, “The Diamond Rewards Programme is more than an incentive, it is a symbol of our gratitude and a strategic investment in our most passionate advocates.”

“This is just the beginning of a more robust and collaborative future with the travel trade,” further added Mark.

Moreover, JetBlue’s introduction of non-stop service from New York to Argyle International Airport, Air Canada’s full time service to SVG, and also the introduction of premium accommodation options like Sandals, St Vincent and the Grenadines has greatly improved the destination’s appeal to travelers from North America and Europe.

“Travel advisors are an essential part of our tourism success story,” reported Minister of Tourism, Carlos James. He further added, “with the launch of the Diamond Rewards Programme, we are deepening our engagement with key stakeholders as part of our strategic focus on business development within the travel trade and creating meaningful incentives for those who help share the story of our islands.”

Benefits offered by the program

The Diamond Rewards Program is available for travel advisors in the U.S., Canada and Europe, offering a number of exclusive benefits which include:

● Exclusive Rewards: From luxury travel and brand products which brings great recognition

● The Diamond Awards: A signature annual program which recognizes outstanding advisors with exclusive awards in SVG

● Ongoing Education: Access to in-depth training modules which present the full range of what the destination has to offer.