Statia Carnival 2025: St. Eustatius set to celebrate largest Annual Festival from July 17-28
Statia's Carnival is a vibrant grassroots celebration that showcases the island's rich blend of Dutch and Afro-Caribbean heritage.
7th of July 2025
St. Eustatius, also known as Statia, is getting ready for its largest annual celebration, Statia Carnival 2025 which runs from July 17 to July 28, 2025. In the Caribbean Sea between St Kitts and Saba lies this small Dutch Caribbean island - home to a population of about 3,000 which during the festival transforms into a cultural powerhouse.
Statia’s Carnival is a grassroots celebration that displays the island’s unique mix of Dutch and Afro-Caribbean heritage. Also in contrast to the large-scale commercial carnivals which take place on other larger Caribbean islands, Statia’s has a very personal and authentic feel, with almost every resident taking part as a performer, a volunteer, or a very enthusiastic member of the audience.
Satia Carnival 2025 - Schedule
The Carnival begins with high energy J’ouvert Morning Jam, a sunrise street party filled with paint, powder, music trucks, and thousands dancing in the streets of Oranjestad - the island’s capital. It is followed by nightly events at Carnival Village, including live calypso, soca, and dancehall music, and the chance to try local specialties from the food booths run by the community.
At the core of the carnival is the Grand Parade which starts from Oranjestad in a brilliant display of color, music and dance. Party goers wear outlandish costumes and move to the beat of steelpan bands. DJs and live performers, with a very infectious rhythm creating a spectacle which embodies the spirit of Caribbean culture.
Traditional cultural competitions such as the Calypso Monarch and Cultural Queen also play a big role in the conservation of Statia’s cultural past. These events present local music and talents, fostering a large-scale of community pride.
- July 17 - Opening Jump-Up (7pm - 2am)
- July 18 - Road March Competition; feat Loca - Road March Queen 2023 (8pm - 3am)
- July 19 - International Night-Riddim Up (8pm - 3am)
- July 20 - Carnival is Culture; feat Kes The Band (8pm - 2am)
- July 21 - Youth Night & Youth Groovy Show (8pm - 2am)
- July 22 - Calm Before The Storm (8pm - 2am)
- July 23 - International Night-Flavor Invasion (8pm - 2am)
- July 24 - Rep Yuh Band Show (8pm - 2am)
- July 25 - International Night-Bacchanal Friday (8pm - 3am)
- July 26 - J’ouvert Morning (4am); First Day Parade (4pm)
- July 27 - Grand Parade (2pm); Band Clash Clash & Sound Clash; Troupe Showcase; Burning of the MUMU
- July 28 - Bacchanal Kool Dung (8pm - 2am)
Latest
- Calabash Festival in Montserrat offers soulful alternative to Caribbean's big Island celebrations
-
Trinidad and Tobago: Police Report Surge in Violence with Two Dead and Seven Injured in Eastern Division
-
Statia Carnival 2025: St. Eustatius set to celebrate largest Annual Festival from July 17-28
-
Saba Festival 2025 Brings a Colorful Caribbean Celebration from July 28 to August 3
-
Dominica Gears Up for the 2025 World Creole Music Festival, Celebrating 25 Years of Culture and Music
Related Articles
27th of August 2024
23rd of December 2023
18th of September 2022