Statia Carnival 2025: St. Eustatius set to celebrate largest Annual Festival from July 17-28

St. Eustatius, also known as Statia, is getting ready for its largest annual celebration, Statia Carnival 2025 which runs from July 17 to July 28, 2025. In the Caribbean Sea between St Kitts and Saba lies this small Dutch Caribbean island - home to a population of about 3,000 which during the festival transforms into a cultural powerhouse.

Statia’s Carnival is a grassroots celebration that displays the island’s unique mix of Dutch and Afro-Caribbean heritage. Also in contrast to the large-scale commercial carnivals which take place on other larger Caribbean islands, Statia’s has a very personal and authentic feel, with almost every resident taking part as a performer, a volunteer, or a very enthusiastic member of the audience.

Satia Carnival 2025 - Schedule

The Carnival begins with high energy J’ouvert Morning Jam, a sunrise street party filled with paint, powder, music trucks, and thousands dancing in the streets of Oranjestad - the island’s capital. It is followed by nightly events at Carnival Village, including live calypso, soca, and dancehall music, and the chance to try local specialties from the food booths run by the community.

At the core of the carnival is the Grand Parade which starts from Oranjestad in a brilliant display of color, music and dance. Party goers wear outlandish costumes and move to the beat of steelpan bands. DJs and live performers, with a very infectious rhythm creating a spectacle which embodies the spirit of Caribbean culture.

Traditional cultural competitions such as the Calypso Monarch and Cultural Queen also play a big role in the conservation of Statia’s cultural past. These events present local music and talents, fostering a large-scale of community pride.