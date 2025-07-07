Statia Carnival 2025: St. Eustatius set to celebrate largest Annual Festival from July 17-28

Statia's Carnival is a vibrant grassroots celebration that showcases the island's rich blend of Dutch and Afro-Caribbean heritage.

7th of July 2025

St. Eustatius, also known as Statia, is getting ready for its largest annual celebration, Statia Carnival 2025 which runs from July 17 to July 28, 2025. In the Caribbean Sea between St Kitts and Saba lies this small Dutch Caribbean island - home to a population of about 3,000 which during the festival transforms into a cultural powerhouse.

Statia’s Carnival is a grassroots celebration that displays the island’s unique mix of Dutch and Afro-Caribbean heritage. Also in contrast to the large-scale commercial carnivals which take place on other larger Caribbean islands, Statia’s has a very personal and authentic feel, with almost every resident taking part as a performer, a volunteer, or a very enthusiastic member of the audience.

Satia Carnival 2025 - Schedule

The Carnival begins with high energy J’ouvert Morning Jam, a sunrise street party filled with paint, powder, music trucks, and thousands dancing in the streets of Oranjestad - the island’s capital. It is followed by nightly events at Carnival Village, including live calypso, soca, and dancehall music, and the chance to try local specialties from the food booths run by the community.

At the core of the carnival is the Grand Parade which starts from Oranjestad in a brilliant display of color, music and dance. Party goers wear outlandish costumes and move to the beat of steelpan bands. DJs and live performers, with a very infectious rhythm creating a spectacle which embodies the spirit of Caribbean culture.

Traditional cultural competitions such as the Calypso Monarch and Cultural Queen also play a big role in the conservation of Statia’s cultural past. These events present local music and talents, fostering a large-scale of community pride.

  • July 17 - Opening Jump-Up (7pm - 2am)
  • July 18 - Road March Competition; feat Loca - Road March Queen 2023 (8pm - 3am)
  • July 19 - International Night-Riddim Up (8pm - 3am)
  • July 20 - Carnival is Culture; feat Kes The Band (8pm - 2am)
  • July 21 - Youth Night & Youth Groovy Show (8pm - 2am)
  • July 22 - Calm Before The Storm (8pm - 2am)
  • July 23 - International Night-Flavor Invasion (8pm - 2am)
  • July 24 - Rep Yuh Band Show (8pm - 2am)
  • July 25 - International Night-Bacchanal Friday (8pm - 3am)
  • July 26 - J’ouvert Morning (4am); First Day Parade (4pm)
  • July 27 - Grand Parade (2pm); Band Clash Clash & Sound Clash; Troupe Showcase; Burning of the MUMU
  • July 28 - Bacchanal Kool Dung (8pm - 2am)
Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Tropical Wave approaches Caribbean, likely to become storm Francine

Tropical Wave approaches Caribbean, likely to become storm Francine

27th of August 2024

Keshorn Walcott, Trinbagonian athlete, qualifies for the Paris Olympics and confirms his spot in the men’s Javelin event

Keshorn Walcott: Trinbagonian Javelin ace wins nationals to secure spot in 2024 Paris Olympics

4th of July 2024

PM Drew paid his visit on the launch of Elevate Programme. (Credits: Terrance Drew, Facebook)

PM Drew attends launch of Elevate Programme, aims at human development

23rd of December 2023

PM Keith Rowley interacts with young entrepreneurs during breakfast meeting at Hilton Trinidad || Picture Courtesy: PM Keith Rowley (Facebook)

PM Keith Rowley interacts with young entrepreneurs during breakfast meeting at Hilton Trinidad

1st of June 2023

Montserrat: Police Service informed about crew’s response to May Day call || Picture Courtesy: Royal Montserrat Police (Facebook)

Montserrat: Police Service informed about crew’s response to May Day call

24th of May 2023

Guyana Ministry of Labour organises Skills programme for 84 trainees

Guyana Ministry of Labour organises Skills programme for 84 trainees

18th of September 2022

Dominica: PM Roosevelt Skerrit raises concern over Pakistan floods

Dominica: PM Roosevelt Skerrit raises concern over Pakistan floods, asks global community to stand together

1st of September 2022

Dominica: PM Skerrit shares update on projects at Roseau Central constituency

“It is not a right time”, PM Skerrit says as diplomatic ties between Dominica, Syria suspend

19th of March 2022