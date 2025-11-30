St Vincent and the Grenadines to host Logos Hope Book Fair in December

The Logos Hope ship is returning to St Vincent with more than 5,000 book titles, offering residents and visitors a unique opportunity to access a wide range of educational and cultural resources.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: The twin island nation will host the world’s largest book fair - Logos Fair - for a full 10-days, beginning December 4 through December 14, 2025. The cruise ship will dock in St. Vincent, after almost 7 months. It last visited the island in May of 2025.

This year, the ship is presenting over 5000 book titles, which will range in subjects from science and sports to hobbies, cooking, health, languages, children’s books, academic works, dictionaries and Bibles.

Logos Hope aims to offer people easy access to a large number of books to promote cultural exchange and improve education. It also spreads the message of "knowledge, help and hope.” The arrival of Logos Hope is also a great opportunity for both residents and tourists to purchase books and resources not available at home.

About Logos Hope

The cruise ship is run by GBA Ships E.V. - an international charity based in Mosbach, Germany. Since the beginning of the organization in 1970, the Logos Hope has visited over 480 ports in 150 countries and has welcomed over 50 million people come on board.

Logos Hope has an international crew from over 60 different nationalities on board, aiming to promote international goodwill and understanding. The crew members are non-salary volunteers, including seafarers, engineers, electricians, nurses, teachers, and cooks. Moreover, some volunteers also visit nearby schools, hospitals, orphanages, and prisons to provide help and community care.

Logos Hope is a fantastic shopping destination for books and also a stage where people come to interact with the crew that has experienced many cultures. Logos Hope provides something for everyone, from people looking to expand their horizons to trying out a new hobby, or just to enjoy a good book.