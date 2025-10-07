St Kitts Tourism Authority announces October cruise schedule for 2025/2026 season
The island expects 12 cruise vessels to dock between October 6 and October 30, bringing a surge of visitors and boosting the local tourism industry.
7th of October 2025
St Kitts and Nevis: The St Kitts Tourism Authority has announced its October cruise schedule, marking the beginning of its 2025/2026 season. The island nation expects a total of 12 vessels to dock its port this month, from October 6 to October 30, 2025. The season began with the arrival of Celebrity Reflection on Monday, October 6, followed by other popular cruise ships, including Grand Princess, Carnival Venezia, Star of the Seas, and Mein Schiff 2.
The tourism authority has introduced advanced port facilities and streamlined passenger numbers processing to ensure smooth arrivals and departures. These improved facilities aim to provide visitors a seamless experience, foster more visits and a positive promotion of St Kitts on a global level.
These vessels are expected to bring an influx of passengers to the island nation which will boost the tourism industry and the overall local economy. Moreover, the local businesses will also profit from this surge of visitors, including hotel owners, taxi operators, tour guides, street vendors, and local artisans.
Visitors can explore the natural, stunning beaches in the island, including Frigate Bay South and Cockleshell Beach; UNESCO listed Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, and the St Kitts Scenic Railway for a panoramic view of the island.
October 2025 Cruise Schedule
- Mon, Oct 6 - Celebrity Reflection
- Fri, Oct 10 - Grand Princess
- Mon, Oct 13 - Carnival Venezia
- Tue, Oct 14 - Grand Princess
- Wed, Oct 15 - Celebrity Reflection
- Thu, Oct 23 - Star of the Seas
- Sat, Oct 25 - Carnival Dream
- Sat, Oct 25 - Disney Magic
- Tue, Oct 28 - Star Pride
- Tue, Oct 28 - Grand Princess
- Wed, Oct 29 - Mein Schiff 2
- Thu, Oct 30 - Celebrity Beyond
