St Kitts Music Festival 2026 set for June with star-studded line-up announced

The three-day event, scheduled for 25–27 June, will feature local, regional and international artists across multiple music genres.

6th of February 2026

St Kitts and Nevis: The much-awaited St Kitts Music Festival is set for June 25 to 27, 2026. It will offer three nights of electrifying music, happy vibes, and unforgettable memories to all the attendees. The authorities have announced the star-studded line-up who will perform at the St music festival.

“We are beyond hyped to reveal the electrifying talents taking the stage for the 2026 St. Kitts Music Festival,” read a post on the official St Kitts Music Festival Facebook account.

The event attracts music lovers from across the region and the globe. The festival includes local, regional, and international artists, performing a range of genres like reggae, soca, dancehall, R&B, and rock. St Kitts Music Festival is known for its great music and lively atmosphere.

St Kitts Music Festival 2026 - Artist Lineup 

  • V’GHN 
  • Luciano 
  • Mavado 
  • Shelly & Signal Band 
  • Zu 
  • D’yani 
  • Machel Montano 
  • Beres Hammond 
  • Valiant 
  • Rucas H.E. 
  • Steel Pulse 
  • Shaniell Muir 
  • Kranium 
  • Gharlik & The Upper Level Band 
  • Aidonia 
  • Voice 
  • Brandon 
  • Tarrus Riley, Dean Fraser and the Black Soil Band
  • Edwin Yearwood & Krosfyah 
  • Masicka 
  • Fantasia 
  • Nu Vybes Band International 
  • Rodney Tattat 

St Kitts Music Festival 2026 - Tickets

The prices for tickets for each day is $175, vehicle prices for VIP tickets per day is $540. Interested Patrons can purchase tickets on their official website - https://stkittsmusicfestival.com/

After the successful completion of St Kitts Music Festival 2025, the organizers are now creating a buzz among the crowd for the 2026 event. The St Kitts Music Festival authorities will also make a special announcement on Friday, February 6, 2026, to share more details on the event.

