St. Kitts and Nevis to welcome over 10,000 Cruise passengers in May 2025

The St. Kitts and Nevis Tourism Authority released a detailed cruise schedule to attract thousands of visitors and celebrate continued growth in the nation's cruise sector.

St. Kitts and Nevis is all set to welcome more than 10,000 cruise passengers in May 2025, bustling Port Zante with entertainment, excitement and diverse activities. As per reports, the major disembarkement will witness the arrival of three cruise ships operated by Royal Caribbean Cruise Company.

Sharing the thorough time-table of the cruise ships, the tourism authority of St. Kitts and Nevis aimed at attracting thousands of passengers, continuing to marking significant milestones in the thriving cruise sector of the Federation. The tourism authority has also ensured to offering the passengers with the best of the island, immersing them in the natural beauty, pristine beaches, lush rainforests and historical wonders of the Federation.

Complete Cruise Schedule (May 2025)

Sunday, 4th May, 2025: Vision of the Seas

Tuesday, 6th May, 2025: Oasis of the Seas

Friday, 23rd May, 2025: Rhapsody of the Seas

Shedding light on the Cruise Schedule of St. Kitts and Nevis for May 2025, the tourism authority expressed delight and noted that the arrival of thousands of passengers and the diverse vessels outlines the growing popularity of St. Kitts and Nevis among the international visitors and the major cruise lines. The arrival of the thousands of passengers has also played a major role in benefitting local businesses, giving them an opportunity to exhibit or sell their locally produced goods and services.

From local craft markets, excursions to cultural displays, visitors onboard the cruises can enjoy a wide range of options and immers themselves in the warmth and vibrancy of St Kitts and Nevis. The increase in the arrival of passengers also turns out be a great benefit for vendors, taxi operators, tour guides, providing services to thousands of eager explorers.

Successful Cruise Season 2024-2025

St. Kitts and Nevis has recorded a successful and remarkable Cruise Season 2024-2025, welcoming hundreds of cruise ships and thousands of passengers. The significant increase in the arrival of passengers has not just boosted the tourism but also the economic sector of the Federation.

With the island approaching the end of the Cruise Season, the Minister of Tourism, Marsha Henderson aimed at continuing to make significant strategies and innovations with a vision to surpass all the previous records. She added that they are committed to promoting St. Kitts and Nevis as a premier tourism destination, fostering sustainability, while maintaining the charm and beauty of the twin-island nation.