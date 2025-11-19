St Kitts and Nevis receives two state-of-the-art electric buses from Tron-E Corporation

During his visit to Taiwan on November 17, 2025, PM Drew toured the buses and met Tron-E’s leaders, who pledged support for stronger technical cooperation with the Federation.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minster Dr Terrance Drew accepted the donation of two state-of-the-art electric buses from Prime Tron-E Energy Technology Corporation. He referred to it as being a critical step in the movement towards a cleaner and greener form of transportation in St Kitts and Nevis.

The Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis said that the buses will serve two important sections of the society – the elderly and children. He noted that it is a national priority to ensure the safe, reliable, and environmentally friendly transportation of these groups.

The donated buses are Selectronic electric models and are made by Tron-E. They are widely used in Asia, the US and other places with low emission public transport. Their robust design, energy efficiency and low maintenance cost is a good match to fulfill the needs of St Kitts and Nevis.

PM Drew also highlighted the effort put into supporting the Sustainable Island State Agenda, encompassing renewable energy, climate smart infrastructure and modern environment friendly transport. “This donation moves us another step closer toward a resilient, cleaner, and more sustainable St. Kitts and Nevis. It demonstrates the type of forward-thinking partnerships that will help transform our transportation sector,” he noted.

According to the Prime Minister, these types of partnerships will help the nation lower emissions and also work toward broader goals for development over the long-term. The buses are set to reach the twin island state in 2026. Upon their arrival at the Federation, they will be prepared for a steady integration into community routes and social support services.

Government of St Kitts and Nevis thanked Tron-E Energy Technology Corporation, as well as the Government and people of Taiwan for their ongoing cooperation and support.