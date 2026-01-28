St Kitts and Nevis: PM Terrance Drew inspects new factory construction aimed at boosting local manufacturing and jobs

28th of January 2026

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew paid a visit to the Cayon Industrial Development area in Green Valley yesterday, January 27, 2026. He checked on the progress of a new factory now under construction. The factory will manufacture water tanks, gutters, pipes, and other products.

The construction of the factory is managed by a local businessman, Mahesh Nariani. He is also the Director of Sun Island Clothes. He is also the long-term investor of the factory. Nariani welcomed PM Drew and his team, providing detailed updates on the construction phase of the project.

This new factory is expected to provide additional opportunities to the people of St Kitts and Nevis, including more jobs, self-dependency, strengthened water system, and modernized local manufacturing. 

“This initiative represents empowering progress. It creates meaningful jobs, reduces our dependence on imports, strengthens local manufacturing, and contributes directly to national water security,” stated PM Drew via an official Facebook post.

He also described the project as an important factor in creating a sustainable economy and creating a better future for the nation and its people.

“This is sustainable economic development with real impact for our people and our future,” noted the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis.

PM Drew was accompanied by Senior Minister and Minister of Investment, Dr Denzil Douglas, Director of SKIPA Stanley Jacobs, Project Consultant Errol Douglas, and an officer from the Ministry of Trade of St Kitts and Nevis. 

