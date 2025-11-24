Jamaica taxi operator charged after allegedly selling woman’s car and keeping the money

Portland taxi operator has been charged with larceny and fraudulent conversion after allegedly selling a woman’s car and failing to hand over the proceeds from 2023 to 2025.

Jamaica: Nollis Lindsay, a 64-year old taxi operator from Richmond Hill in Portland, was arrested by the local police authorities and later charged for larceny and fraudulent conversion. Also Known as “Baldhead," Lindsay was allegedly accused and charged with selling a woman’s car and keeping the money from the sale.

The arrangement between the two began in April 2023 and continued till October 2025. Lindsay was employed as a taxi driver earlier in 2023 by the woman. In April, the car got severely damaged. The woman gave Lindsay the documents of the taxi and ordered him to sell the car.

The woman kept asking Lindsay if the car was sold. After being questioned by her repeatedly, he told her that the vehicle was sold for $50,000. He later said that he was not able to contact the woman after some time. The police also shared that at one point, Lindsay told his employer that he would return the money to her after he receives his partner draw in October 2025.

After not receiving money for a while, the woman finally reported the matter to the police. She said that she did not receive the money from selling the car as promised by Lindsay. The police filed the report and immediately launched an investigation into the case.

The police continued searching for Lindsay and also accumulated more evidence. Lindsay later turned himself over to the police, while his attorney was also present. He was legally charged on Saturday, November 22, after a very intensive questioning session with the authorities.

Lindsay is scheduled to appear before the Portland Court on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. The investigation into the case remains ongoing.