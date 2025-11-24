Jamaica taxi operator charged after allegedly selling woman’s car and keeping the money

Portland taxi operator has been charged with larceny and fraudulent conversion after allegedly selling a woman’s car and failing to hand over the proceeds from 2023 to 2025.

24th of November 2025

Jamaica: Nollis Lindsay, a 64-year old taxi operator from Richmond Hill in Portland, was arrested by the local police authorities and later charged for larceny and fraudulent conversion. Also Known as “Baldhead," Lindsay was allegedly accused and charged with selling a woman’s car and keeping the money from the sale.

The arrangement between the two began in April 2023 and continued till October 2025. Lindsay was employed as a taxi driver earlier in 2023 by the woman. In April, the car got severely damaged. The woman gave Lindsay the documents of the taxi and ordered him to sell the car.

The woman kept asking Lindsay if the car was sold. After being questioned by her repeatedly, he told her that the vehicle was sold for $50,000. He later said that he was not able to contact the woman after some time. The police also shared that at one point, Lindsay told his employer that he would return the money to her after he receives his partner draw in October 2025.

After not receiving money for a while, the woman finally reported the matter to the police. She said that she did not receive the money from selling the car as promised by Lindsay. The police filed the report and immediately launched an investigation into the case. 

The police continued searching for Lindsay and also accumulated more evidence. Lindsay later turned himself over to the police, while his attorney was also present. He was legally charged on Saturday, November 22, after a very intensive questioning session with the authorities.

Lindsay is scheduled to appear before the Portland Court on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. The investigation into the case remains ongoing.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

St Kitts and Nevis honours 25 Most Remarkable Teens for significant contributions at National Assembly

St Kitts and Nevis honours 25 Most Remarkable Teens for significant contributions at National Assembly

8th of November 2024

Guyana man, Keon Liverpool stabbed by his brother-in-law. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Guyana man stabbed by his brother-in-law

22nd of December 2023

Grenada’s Prime Minister, Dickon Mitchell, has found himself under significant pressure from the opposition New National Party (NNP). image credits: google images

Grenada: Opposition pressures government to address rising petroleum prices

22nd of September 2023

Barbados: Vaccines will be available on 23 vaccination centres, polyclinics

Barbados: Vaccines will be available on 23 vaccination centres, polyclinics this week

15th of August 2022

St Lucia forms part of CARICOM Secretariat Audit Committee for 2021-2023

St Lucia forms part of CARICOM Secretariat Audit Committee for 2021-2023

2nd of June 2022

Opposition MP Padarath slams PM Rowley for his comments on Permanent Secretaries

Opposition MP Padarath slams PM Rowley for his comments on Permanent Secretaries

16th of February 2022

Indian Olympian Milkha Singh dies at age of 91 due to COVID-19

Indian Olympian Milkha Singh dies at age of 91 due to COVID-19

19th of June 2021

Trump requests alteration in Coronavirus Aid Bill

Trump requests alteration in Coronavirus Aid Bill

23rd of December 2020