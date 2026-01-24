St Kitts wins top Caribbean travel awards for sustainability and leadership

St Kitts has been named Sustainable Destination of the Year, while CEO Kelly Fontenelle received Caribbean Tourism Executive of the Year for advancing eco-friendly and responsible tourism.

St Kitts and Nevis: The twin island nation has received two major honors at the Caribbean Journal Caribbean Travel Awards. St Kitts was named Sustainable Destination of the Year, internationally recognizing its contribution to responsible tourism. Chief Executive of the St Kitts Tourism Authority, Kelly Fontenelle, was also awarded Caribbean Tourism Executive of the Year.

The sustainable award highlights the island’s transformation towards a high quality tourism model that protects the environment. St Kitts is working towards low-impact travel, while providing a safe and comfortable travel experience to all the visitors. Several resorts on the island use eco-friendly practices when hosting guests. Sunset Reef St Kitts uses modern, state-of-the-art technology to reduce energy usage and carbon emissions.

Large hotels on the island have increased their environmental programmes. St Kitts Marriott Resort has achieved the highest level of certification for green practices, which include water conservation and waste management systems. In addition, Park Hyatt St Kitts has achieved global recognition for meeting high environmental standards.

Sustainability is a large-scale effort which requires close collaboration between the hotels and resorts in St Kitts. The government is working on introducing measures to protect its rainforests and natural landscapes.

Caribbean Journal praised St Kitts for its farm-to-table dining, lush rainforests, organic agriculture, and a solar powered airport. “In St Kitts, sustainability isn’t just a buzz word. It’s part of the fabric of the place, and it’s a big reason why it’s developing such renown as a haven for sophisticated, wellness-minded travelers,” stated the Caribbean Journal.

Caribbean Tourism Executive of the Year

Kelly Fontenelle was also recognized for her leadership and vision in promoting sustainable tourism on an international level. She has guided the tourism sector with a strong focus on data, partnerships, and international growth since becoming the CEO.

Caribbean Journal stated, “Few destinations have seen a bigger ascent in recent years than St Kitts, which has cultivated a high-impact niche combining ecotourism, romance, adventure and luxury — and St Kitts Tourism Authority Kelly Fontenelle keeps pushing that growth forward — with targeted promotion, strategic travel and an impressive push to put St Kitts top of mind for the global travel trade.”