St Kitts and Nevis: PM Drew praises completion of first Project LEAD Internship as investment in future leaders

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew lauded the completion of the first Project LEAD internship, calling it a strong step forward in preparing future leaders. The six-week program was organized in the Prime Minister’s Office to give high school and first year college students direct experience in government and leadership setting.

“Our young people are the leaders of today. Project LEAD gave them the exposure, confidence, and inspiration to see themselves as decision-makers and changemakers in our Federation. I want each of them to know that their voice matters, their dreams matter, and their country needs them,” noted PM Drew.

Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Naeemah Hazelle, explained that Project LEAD stands for - Leadership, Engagement, Aspiration, and Development. She said the initiative came from PM Drew’s vision to connect youth with the real work done by the government.

“Project Lead is an initiative out of the Prime Minister’s Office. It’s an internship for youth, particularly high school students and first-year college students. Project Lead stands for Leadership, Engagement, Aspiration and Development,” she said.

Naeemah Hazelle further stated that although students often meet ministers and see them at public events, they rarely know the work and efforts that go on behind the scenes. So I think that they were exposed to see the hard work behind the scenes that makes everything tick in our society, she added.

Notably, seven students made up the first group this year. They were placed in offices that fit their career goals. Some worked at the Ministry of National Security, and some joined departments such as Customs, Social Development, SKNIS, and Human Resources at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The internship will return in 2026, with applications opening in May. It will once again focus on fourth and fifth form students, as well as first year college students. Selection will be based on academic achievement, motivation and leadership skills.