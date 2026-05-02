St. Kitts and Nevis: First community-based WASH training held in Conaree

The initiative, backed by PM Terrance Drew, aims to promote safer water and sanitation practices while boosting resilience in St. Kitts and Nevis.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, expressed gratitude over the successful completion of WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) Safety Training for the coastal community of Conaree in St. Kitts and Nevis, on Thursday, April 30. This was the first training conducted specifically at the community level.

This initiative was part of the government's scheme of Sustainable Island State Agenda, through which the authorities aim to inform residents about the measures to prevent waterborne diseases and promote sustainable water storage and sanitation practices.

In an official post on Facebook, the Prime Minister expressed his happiness while extending his heartfelt congratulations to the participants of the WASH safety training. He also mentioned the names of a few participants including Aldrick Hanley, Alphonse James, Carl Samuel, Dwight Huggins, George Samuel, Glenville Eddy, Kenville Carey, Lester Nisbett, Ricky Liburd, Steve Issac, Shane Rogers, Joseph Harrigan.

The Prime Minister emphasised that by moving safety training directly into the village, this program ensures that resilience is achieved from bottom to top. He also mentioned that this programme marked a meaningful step for the public as well as for the government to strengthen public health awareness, environmental stewardship and community resilience.

PM Drew further highlighted that “this initiative not only uplifts Conaree, but also contributes to the broader national effort to improve standards and well-being across our Federation,” while talking about the broader approach.

Talking about the commitment to advancing knowledge and applying best practices in water, sanitation, and hygiene, the PM stated “Your participation and commitment towards WASH safety training will set a powerful example for others to follow things which will be beneficial for them in future.”

Dr. Terrance Drew, further applauded the people who were a part of this initiative while encouraging them to continue their service as ambassadors of safety and positive change within the community and beyond.

He urged locals to take part in the government's broader efforts to raise awareness about health, environmental stewardship, and community resilience.