St Kitts welcomes Oceania Nautica on its inaugural visit

Oceania Nautica's arrival boosts St Kitts' economy as visitors explore the island's historic sites, benefiting local businesses and tour operators.

11th of February 2026

St Kitts and Nevis: Oceania Nautica made its first call at Port Zante, Basseterre on Tuesday, February 10. This marks a great achievement for St Kitts as it strengthens its position as a premier destination across the world for both high-end and small-ship cruising.

Oceania Nautica is a boutique cruise ship with an elegant, neo-classical design and intimate atmosphere. She accommodated around 684 guests, while offering a very unique “country club casual” experience. The vessel also has one of the best staff ratios in the cruise industry, resulting in personalized service for each guest on the trip.

The cruise ship was welcomed with a traditional plaque exchange ceremony at Port Zante. It took place between SCASPA’s Chief Executive Officer, Adeola Moore, and Chief Operations Officer, Calvin Duggins. Also present at the ceremony were representatives of the St Kitts Tourism Authority and the ship's agent, Delisle Walwyn & Co. They exchanged the plaques and also welcomed the captain, crew, and passengers onboard Oceania Nautica.

CEO of the St Kitts Tourism Authority, Kelly Fontenelle, shared her excitement for the ship’s inaugural visit. She said that the arrival of Oceania Nautica for the first time is a great moment for St Kitts.

“The inaugural call of the Oceania Nautica is a testament to the enduring allure of St. Kitts and our commitment to providing world-class experiences for every traveler,” noted the CEO.

Fontenelle further stated that the arrival of this large and luxurious cruise provides an opportunity for St Kitts to showcase their true “Kittitian Heartbeat” to a selective audience. 

“These visitors don't just see our island; they immerse themselves in our culture, supporting our local artisans, tour operators, and entrepreneurs, which is vital for the continued growth of our tourism economy,” she added.

The arrival of Oceania Nautica also boosted the local economy. Visitors participated in high quality excursions, exploring the island’s scenic and historic sites, including the UNESCO World Heritage site at Brimstone Hill Fortress and the famous St Kitts Scenic Railway. This influx in passengers also benefits local taxi operators, restaurant owners and retail businesses.

Ana Allen

