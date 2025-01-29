LNG Iona marks inaugural call to Port of Bridgetown, bringing 5,000 passengers to Barbados

Iona is the vessel which is named after the Scottish Island and has been operating since 2021.

The Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), Iona marked its inaugural call to the Port of Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday, bringing more than 5,000 passengers to the island. The maiden visit of the vessel was celebrated with a grand welcoming ceremony as they stepped out to explore the vibrant offerings of Barbados.

The welcoming ceremony was attended by several tourism delegates, including Captain Andrew Wolverson, officials from the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI), Barbados Port Inc, and Platinum Port Agency Inc. The representatives from the tourism authority exchanged plaques to commemorate the official welcoming ceremony of the vessel.

Tourism Authority celebrates cruise arrival

The Chief Executive Officer of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc Andrea Franklin shed light on the maiden call of the vessel and described Iona as a ‘shining example’ of modern cruise ship. They emphasized on the modern cruise ship design, engineering, and sustainability and thanked P&O Cruises for its unwavering confidence in Barbados as a premier destination.

“Thank you for your confidence in Barbados as a premier Caribbean destination which promises to captivate the visiting families, travel groups, couples, and individuals, who are on board your ship,” said CEO Andrea Franklin.

She added that the arrival of the cruise ship marks another important step in the continued growth and success of Barbados as a leading Caribbean cruise destination. The CEO further highlighted about their commitment and aimed at providing exceptional experiences to all their visitors. “From world-class amenities to luxury accommodations and rich cultural natural offerings, Barbados has something to offer to all their visitors.”

The Captain of Iona, Andrew Wolverson extended gratitude for their warm reception and described Barbados as a ‘fantastic island’. He added that they are looking forward for many visits to the shores of Barbados in the upcoming years. The Captain also shared the experience of all the guests on the board, noting, “they all have a fantastic time”.

Iona

Iona is the vessel which is named after the Scottish Island and has been operating since 2021. The cruise ship has the capacity to accommodate around 5206 passengers and 1762 crew members. It is powered by Liquefied Natural Gas and is designed to not emit sulphur dioxide emissions and soot particles.

The Iona cruise ship features an innovative design, superior cabins, and complete amenities. It is the first of two cruise ships built by MEYER WERFT for P&O Cruises. The second cruise ship, Arvia, was delivered in December 2022. The cruise ship is on its 35-day round-trip Caribbean discovery which began on 11th January from Southampton, United Kingdom. The vessel departed Barbados for Castries, Saint Lucia.