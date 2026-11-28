The Federal Cabinet has raised no objection to the Nevis Island Administration presenting the revised Destiny development agreement to the Nevis Island Assembly, but says several issues remain unresolved.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Federal Cabinet has allowed the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) to present the latest draft of the proposed Destiny development agreement to the Nevis Island Assembly.

In a notice issued on November 26, 2026, the Federal Cabinet stated that it had no objection to the NIA submitting the revised draft, dated November 23, before the Assembly. However, the decision does not mean that the agreement has been fully approved under the Special Sustainability Zones Authorization Act, 2025.

The Federal Government said that several matters remain unresolved and need to be addressed before the enabling bill can be presented to the Nevis Island Assembly, clarifying that “no final decision has been made.”

The proposed project involves Destiny International Limited and South Nevis Limited. It has undergone months of discussions between the Federal Government, NIA, and the developers.

Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley announced on November 26 that the proposed final agreement had been prepared for public review and feedback, although no agreement has been signed.

“Whilst no agreement has yet been signed, the proposed final text of the agreement will now be made available to the general public for review and commentary. I believe that no other development project in the history of our nation has been shared so openly with the public or discussed and consulted on so widely,” he said.

The Federal Government appreciated the Premier’s commitment to public consultation and encouraged residents and other interested parties to submit their reviews before the legislative process moves forward.

Key issues addressed in the proposed agreement

Several discussions were held on matters falling within the Federal Government’s constitutional responsibilities, including immigration, customs, citizenship, law enforcement, the courts, environmental protection, public finance and financial regulation.

It was also confirmed that both administrations have reached agreement on several key safeguards:

Living within a Special Sustainability Zone will not grant residents the right to vote.

Time spent in the Zone does not count towards citizenship through naturalization.

The project will not involve citizenship by investment.

A Special Sustainability Zone Board reporting to the Prime Minister’s Office will be established to monitor the project and the developer’s compliance with the agreement, if the Zone is created.

Timeline of the Destiny Project review

The Federal Government outlined the major stages of the review process: