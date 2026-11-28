A man died in a collision near Caymanas Country Club Estate in St Catherine, Jamaica, as police continue to investigate and identify the victim.

Jamaica: A man lost his life in a motor vehicle collision near the Caymanas Country Club Estate, Central Village, in St Catherine, Jamaica, at around 10:29 pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The victim has not yet been formally identified by the authorities. The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have not released more details about the circumstances that led to the collision, as investigations remain ongoing.

This fatal incident comes amid ongoing efforts by the police department in enhancing road safety. A traffic enforcement operation was led by Superintendent Dwight Brown on November 26. He was assisted by the Operations Officer for the St Ann Division, along the Allan George Richard Byfield Highway.

“The operation was aimed at ensuring compliance with traffic regulations and promoting greater discipline among motorists and other road users,” read a post by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

During the operation, officers focused on ensuring motorists followed traffic regulations. Superintendent Brown also interacted with motorists, urging them to be responsible while driving, avoiding traffic violations, and abiding by road safety rules.

“SP Brown interacted with motorists, highlighting the importance of responsible driving, reducing traffic violations and adhering to road safety regulations to help create safer roadways for all. The St Ann Division continues to remind motorists that road safety is a shared responsibility. Road users are urged to exercise caution, obey speed limits, avoid reckless driving and demonstrate greater consideration for others while using the road,” the post read.